This Is How Much It Typically Costs To Hire A Private Chef
If you've ever dreamed of ditching cooking, either forever or just for an evening of hosting, you've probably wondered how much it would cost to hire a private chef. There is a difference between private and personal chefs, but the terms can be used interchangeably for the purposes of hiring either. As a professional chef with many friends in the industry, I believe that private chef work, and chef work in general, is severely undervalued.
Going out to eat in a restaurant is more expensive these days, so people sometimes opt to hire a chef to cook a dinner party in their home, thinking it may be cheaper than a restaurant experience. While the client will definitely save on beverage costs by purchasing their own wine and alcohol, private chefs offer a personalized luxury experience that should be priced as such.
Although I've never been a full-time private chef, according to friends who work for high net worth or celebrity clients, they make well between $150,000 to $200,000 a year if not more, depending on the client, job demands, and if they'll be traveling. A more well-known chef, such as one who's been on a competition show, is famous on social media, or one that has a Michelin-starred resume, will likely charge higher rates due to their fame, busy schedule, and skill level. In locations with a lower cost of living, it may cost less to hire a private chef, but in cities with a higher cost of living like New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, or Miami, chefs can charge a pretty penny for their labor if they find the right clients.
Hiring a chef is no small expense
For a one-time event in Los Angeles, like a baby shower or dinner party, I'd charge at least $1,400 for my labor, which I'd consider as two full days of work, plus time spent communicating with the client and menu planning. If the event was more intense or for a large amount of people, I'd also charge at least an additional $350 for bringing on a sous chef or extra set of hands in the kitchen. Additionally, depending on the level of service the event required, I might also need to hire a server in the $300 range (depending on the hours).
While we should be focusing on menu planning, shopping for quality ingredients, and the actual cooking, private chefs are often forced to be negotiators when communicating with clients. Popular daily meal delivery programs like HelloFresh or CookUnity have also led to delusion in the cost of meal prep service. Looking back, I was severely undercharging for in-home and delivery meal prep in Los Angeles in 2019. I charged $30 per hour for shopping and cooking, and $15 per hour for driving, whereas in 2026, I'd charge a minimum of $500 per day, not including the cost of groceries.
It's important to remember that you're paying for not only a luxury service, but also the chef's knowledge and years of experience. There's a lot to consider before hiring a personal chef, and remember that as with any service, cash tips are always greatly appreciated for a job well done.