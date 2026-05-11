This Is How Much It Typically Costs To Hire A Private Chef

If you've ever dreamed of ditching cooking, either forever or just for an evening of hosting, you've probably wondered how much it would cost to hire a private chef. There is a difference between private and personal chefs, but the terms can be used interchangeably for the purposes of hiring either. As a professional chef with many friends in the industry, I believe that private chef work, and chef work in general, is severely undervalued.

Going out to eat in a restaurant is more expensive these days, so people sometimes opt to hire a chef to cook a dinner party in their home, thinking it may be cheaper than a restaurant experience. While the client will definitely save on beverage costs by purchasing their own wine and alcohol, private chefs offer a personalized luxury experience that should be priced as such.

Although I've never been a full-time private chef, according to friends who work for high net worth or celebrity clients, they make well between $150,000 to $200,000 a year if not more, depending on the client, job demands, and if they'll be traveling. A more well-known chef, such as one who's been on a competition show, is famous on social media, or one that has a Michelin-starred resume, will likely charge higher rates due to their fame, busy schedule, and skill level. In locations with a lower cost of living, it may cost less to hire a private chef, but in cities with a higher cost of living like New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, or Miami, chefs can charge a pretty penny for their labor if they find the right clients.