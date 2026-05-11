The Easy 4-Ingredient Burger Mix-In That'll Have Chefs Knocking At Your Door

While purists may believe that burger patties should consist of only meat and seasonings, working with delicious add-ins is a non-traditional move worth trying. It builds intriguing flavors and textures right into the meat for a bolder taste in every bite. To get started, consider a four-ingredient formula that would have any pro chef begging to know your secret: cheddar cheese, bacon, ranch seasoning, and sour cream.

This might sound like a lot to cram into a burger, but home cooks and recipe developers across the web can't get enough of this four-ingredient formula, including people who thought it sounded weird at first. Bacon, cheddar, and ranch is already a widely-beloved flavor trio, and you better believe that the sharp, savory cheese; tangy, herbal ranch seasoning; and salty, crispy bacon is thrice as nice when married with a beefy burger mix. The sour cream, meanwhile, adds extra fat to the patties, creating a rich flavor and moist, juicy texture. Incidentally, multiple celebrity chefs use these ingredients to spice up their burgers – Bobby Flay and Emeril Lagasse are both bacon fans, while Stephanie Izard layers sour cream into her burgers.

Ingredient amounts vary from recipe to recipe, but it is recommended to go with a 85/15 blend of ground beef because of the added fat. Don't just mash it in all willy-nilly, though — your mixing technique really matters for burgers like these.