This Type Of Tequila Is The Blended Scotch Of The Agave World

Johnnie Walker Red Label is the best selling scotch whisky in the world, and has been for the past 60-odd years. That's not because it's the best tasting whisky on the market, nor is it the cheapest. Red Label performs so well because it's an affordable blend, which gives it a series of major advantages, namely versatility, consistency, and accessibility. It's cheaper than single malts, making it a preferable choice for cocktails, while also benefiting from the added smoothness and flavor of longer-aged whiskies. So where in the wide world of tequila would you find a blended scotch equivalent? Look no further than those labeled "joven."

Joven means "young" in Spanish, but can also be known as "gold" or "oro" tequila. These tequilas, much like blended scotch, are a combination of unaged and aged tequilas, blended to benefit from the qualities of both. Unaged tequila, called "blanco" (white), can spend up to two months in barrels, but is often not put in oak at all. Blanco tequilas express pure agave flavors of pepper and citrus without being softened or masked by oak influence, but can be a touch fiery. Aged tequilas, like reposado (rested) and añejo (old) become smoother in barrels after months or even years, picking up classic oak flavors like vanilla, caramel, or baking spices. Blending different generations of spirit make joven the blended scotch of the agave world; rounded enough to be pleasant drinking, yet not too precious to use in a perfect margarita.