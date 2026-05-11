This Type Of Tequila Is The Blended Scotch Of The Agave World
Johnnie Walker Red Label is the best selling scotch whisky in the world, and has been for the past 60-odd years. That's not because it's the best tasting whisky on the market, nor is it the cheapest. Red Label performs so well because it's an affordable blend, which gives it a series of major advantages, namely versatility, consistency, and accessibility. It's cheaper than single malts, making it a preferable choice for cocktails, while also benefiting from the added smoothness and flavor of longer-aged whiskies. So where in the wide world of tequila would you find a blended scotch equivalent? Look no further than those labeled "joven."
Joven means "young" in Spanish, but can also be known as "gold" or "oro" tequila. These tequilas, much like blended scotch, are a combination of unaged and aged tequilas, blended to benefit from the qualities of both. Unaged tequila, called "blanco" (white), can spend up to two months in barrels, but is often not put in oak at all. Blanco tequilas express pure agave flavors of pepper and citrus without being softened or masked by oak influence, but can be a touch fiery. Aged tequilas, like reposado (rested) and añejo (old) become smoother in barrels after months or even years, picking up classic oak flavors like vanilla, caramel, or baking spices. Blending different generations of spirit make joven the blended scotch of the agave world; rounded enough to be pleasant drinking, yet not too precious to use in a perfect margarita.
Not all joven tequilas are created equal
Reputable tequila producers aim to blend unaged and aged tequila in precise measure to harness the youthful brilliance and peppery zest of unaged tequila, along with the sweeter, fruitier, or heartier flavors of reposado and anejo tequilas. But shopper beware – it's not uncommon for joven tequilas to actually be blancos in disguise, with a touch of caramel or other coloring to turn it gold in color or add a fuller mouthfeel. To avoid getting duped, check the label. A genuinely blended joven tequila should have 100% Blue Weber agave, and no mention of caramel or any other ingredients. Jovens may fall into the "mixto" classification, requiring at least 51% blue agave, so investigating the label is essential. You can also look for mentions of added reposado or anejo tequilas to confirm the makeup of a joven tequila.
Just like high-quality blended scotch, the options of enjoyment for joven tequila are versatile. From quality producers, a masterfully blended joven is smooth enough to be enjoyed as a sipper, such as the Casa Dragones Joven. Alternatively, you can also find joven tequilas that are affordable enough to splash into a round of margaritas, such as the Libéla Tequila Joven, which sells for around $30 a bottle.