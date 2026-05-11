How Much Money Does A Popeyes Franchise Owner Really Make?
Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen is one of the most beloved fried chicken restaurants in America, having spent more than 50 years winning over fans with its extra-crispy wings, thighs, drumsticks, and, of course, its iconic chicken sandwich. Today, it boasts almost 3,200 restaurants across the United States, with Popeyes locations in nearly every state.
Interestingly, the vast majority of these locations are franchised. But while the idea of owning a Popeyes restaurant may sound like an appealing investment, it's a bit more complicated — and expensive — than most people realize. According to Popeyes' 2025 Franchise Disclosure Document, the average freestanding Popeyes franchise reports nearly $2 million in annual sales. That's an impressive figure, but sales revenue isn't the same thing as profit. Franchise owners still need to factor in major operating costs, including rent, insurance, maintenance, and food expenses. The average Popeyes also spends around half a million dollars each year on labor. And let's not forget that nearly 10% of sales are owed to Popeyes' parent company, Restaurant Brands International, for royalties and advertising fees.
The average operating profit for a Popeyes franchise in 2025 was just over $400,000, but it's still unlikely a franchise owner is taking home that full amount. They may need to pay off debts or business loans used to start the business, cover unexpected repairs, and handle taxes and other business expenses. Ultimately, it's hard to know exactly how much a Popeyes franchise owner makes — some may be fortunate enough to pocket close to that $400,000 figure, while others may take home far less.
How much it costs to open a Popeyes franchise
A six-figure annual payout for running a fried chicken restaurant doesn't sound that bad, but you've got to spend money to make money. And if you want to open a Popeyes franchise, it's going to take a lot of money. Let's take a look at what Popeyes' 2025 Franchise Disclosure Document says a prospective franchisee can expect to shell out for a new location.
First, there's the initial franchise fee of $50,000. Real estate costs are highly variable, but one can expect to pay anything from $1 million to $3 million for additional site work, construction, signage, furniture, fixtures, and equipment. There are permit and licensing fees to consider, and legal costs which can run to hundreds of thousands of dollars. Staff need to be trained, the kitchen needs to be stocked, and chicken needs to be sourced and paid for. For a freestanding Popeyes restaurant, a franchisee is looking at a total investment of anywhere between $1.2 million and $4 million before the first wing hits the fryer.
Even if a franchisee is able to secure a sizable business loan, it won't matter if they don't already meet Popeyes' financial requirements. Unless you've got a net worth of $1 million — half of it in liquid assets — you won't be allowed to franchise a Popeyes location. So, while a successful Popeyes restaurant has the potential to provide solid long-term profits, the steep startup costs explain why ownership is typically reserved for experienced operators with significant capital.