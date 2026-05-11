How Much Money Does A Popeyes Franchise Owner Really Make?

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen is one of the most beloved fried chicken restaurants in America, having spent more than 50 years winning over fans with its extra-crispy wings, thighs, drumsticks, and, of course, its iconic chicken sandwich. Today, it boasts almost 3,200 restaurants across the United States, with Popeyes locations in nearly every state.

Interestingly, the vast majority of these locations are franchised. But while the idea of owning a Popeyes restaurant may sound like an appealing investment, it's a bit more complicated — and expensive — than most people realize. According to Popeyes' 2025 Franchise Disclosure Document, the average freestanding Popeyes franchise reports nearly $2 million in annual sales. That's an impressive figure, but sales revenue isn't the same thing as profit. Franchise owners still need to factor in major operating costs, including rent, insurance, maintenance, and food expenses. The average Popeyes also spends around half a million dollars each year on labor. And let's not forget that nearly 10% of sales are owed to Popeyes' parent company, Restaurant Brands International, for royalties and advertising fees.

The average operating profit for a Popeyes franchise in 2025 was just over $400,000, but it's still unlikely a franchise owner is taking home that full amount. They may need to pay off debts or business loans used to start the business, cover unexpected repairs, and handle taxes and other business expenses. Ultimately, it's hard to know exactly how much a Popeyes franchise owner makes — some may be fortunate enough to pocket close to that $400,000 figure, while others may take home far less.