These Are The Only 2 States That Don't Have A Popeyes Location

With more than 2,700 restaurants to its name, Popeyes has been serving up Louisiana-inspired cooking to happy customers for over 50 years. Created by Al Copeland in 1972, Popeyes made its mark in America with its variety of chicken dishes and has continued to spread ever since. The chain now has locations in London and is even looking to expand into Spain.

Despite the company's success and plans to go international, there are actually still two states that do not have a Popeyes location: Vermont and Wyoming. It is not because the chain has no interest in these locations. In fact, its website has a map highlighting these areas as available for franchising.

Vermont and Wyoming residents have also expressed an interest in having Popeyes locations open up where they live, but as of 2024, both states do not have their own Louisiana kitchen. They have their own reasons as to why Popeyes has yet to expand into their territories. But for now, Vermont and Wyoming residents will have to resort to making their own fried chicken and curbing their cravings with homemade Cajun food.