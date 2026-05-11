17 Budget-Friendly But Delicious Eats In Brooklyn

New York City has a reputation for charging high prices for everything under the sun, including rent, daycare, entertainment, and of course, food. Yet somehow, as if by magic, the city continues to offer incredible, affordable food to anyone willing to dig a little deeper. The quality of the food is necessary for survival – in a city with some of the finest restaurants in the world, few establishments can survive for long unless they have something unique or exceptional to offer.

But it's a little harder to explain how a restaurant can keep prices down. One factor could be location and associated rent rates: Brooklyn and any borough that is not Manhattan, which has the highest rent prices, is likely to charge lower rent to a restaurant, enabling it to then charge less on the product it offers, at least in theory. This is why we've focused on Brooklyn for this list of delicious budget-friendly eats, along with the fact that the borough has been a culinary behemoth for decades now. We did this by looking at our favorite Brooklyn eateries and determining whether their menus offered a good number of options that were under $20, with an eye to ending up with a bill of less than $30 per person, total.