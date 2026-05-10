This Affordable Glass Stovetop Cleaner Is Probably Already In Your Home

The internet is full of cleaning hacks for greasy stovetops. When it comes to a glass stovetop, you need something that cuts through grease without being abrasive so it doesn't scratch the surface. One solution you may never have tried before that's worth checking out is WD-40.

Most people keep a can of WD-40 on hand to lubricate squeaky hinges or help remove rusty bolts. It's also good for cleaning a sharpening stone in the kitchen. The name stands for Water Displacement 40th formula, and it's a displacement oil. Its original purpose was to act as a degreaser and rust-prevention solvent. Later, it was most often used as a general lubricant. These days, the company markets it as a multi-use product, and cleaning a greasy stove is one of those uses.

It's important to make sure your stove is turned off and cool to the touch before using WD-40 to clean it. Since WD-40 is flammable, it could cause a serious accident or injury if you use it while the stove is on. Once you're certain it's safe to proceed, give the can a shake. Spray the area to be cleaned with WD-40 and give it time to thoroughly soak into any greasy or crusty spots. Remember, this product was originally designed as a degreaser, so the formula is meant to break down buildup. You don't need to saturate the area to be cleaned, just make sure it's thoroughly covered. You'll need to wait a few minutes for the solvent to work.