Mike Holmes Warns Not To Overlook This Part Of Kitchen Floors During Renovations
Renovating your kitchen is a big and expensive undertaking, and not one you want to do often. As such, it's important you get everything done right the first time. According to home renovation guru Mike Holmes, there's one vital element that's easy to overlook. In an article on his website Make It Right, he revealed, "It may not be obvious, but the most important thing about your kitchen floor is what's underneath. I am talking about the subfloor."
The subfloor serves as the foundation for whatever flooring you choose to put on top, so it should be both even and sturdy. Regardless of how durable the kitchen flooring materials are, the subfloor needs to support the weight of all your appliances. If you're installing ceramic or porcelain tile floors, a level foundation is particularly important. Any uneven areas or movement in the subfloor can cause the grout to crack, resulting in loose tiles.
For this reason, Holmes advised against laying new floors directly over old ones. While replacing your floors, it's your best opportunity to address any issues with the subfloor and ensure it will last at least as long as your renovation.
Choosing a floor for your kitchen
According to Mike Holmes, the easiest and most durable kitchen floor material is ceramic or porcelain tiles. They're durable, easy to clean, and don't suffer from water damage — making them a logical option for a room that's prone to spills. The downside here is that their durability translates to a hardness that can be tough to stand on all day, and they can be cold in the winter.
Wooden floors are a 2026 kitchen flooring trend with the appeal of both warm colors and a more comfortable experience underfoot. Wood will attract scratches and dents over time, but unlike other flooring materials, it can be refinished without the need to replace it. Although hardwood floors are spill-resistant, prolonged exposure to moisture can cause structural damage.
Vinyl has been traditionally popular for anyone renovating on a budget. It's available in a wide range of colors and patterns, including imitations of more expensive materials like marble or wood. Unlike the real thing, however, these designs will fade with wear and exposure to UV rays. The vinyl itself is water-resistant, but depending on the backing material, it can be prone to mold or water damage.
Choosing the materials for your new kitchen floor is an important decision in the renovation process, but one that's more personal. It will depend on your aesthetics, your budget, and how you use the kitchen. Just don't forget about the subfloor if you want it to last.