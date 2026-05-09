Mike Holmes Warns Not To Overlook This Part Of Kitchen Floors During Renovations

Renovating your kitchen is a big and expensive undertaking, and not one you want to do often. As such, it's important you get everything done right the first time. According to home renovation guru Mike Holmes, there's one vital element that's easy to overlook. In an article on his website Make It Right, he revealed, "It may not be obvious, but the most important thing about your kitchen floor is what's underneath. I am talking about the subfloor."

The subfloor serves as the foundation for whatever flooring you choose to put on top, so it should be both even and sturdy. Regardless of how durable the kitchen flooring materials are, the subfloor needs to support the weight of all your appliances. If you're installing ceramic or porcelain tile floors, a level foundation is particularly important. Any uneven areas or movement in the subfloor can cause the grout to crack, resulting in loose tiles.

For this reason, Holmes advised against laying new floors directly over old ones. While replacing your floors, it's your best opportunity to address any issues with the subfloor and ensure it will last at least as long as your renovation.