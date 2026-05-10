This Cheez-It Flavor Might Be The Perfect Savory Casserole Topping

Cheez-Its are one of the most iconic snack crackers. They're crunchy, buttery, and come in so many flavors. While you might be loyal to certain varieties (personally, we're on team reduced-fat because they're super crunchy), you might find yourself falling in love with other flavors and changing up your loyalties a bit. One flavor drop that's gotten a lot of love from fans is the French Onion Dip Cheez-Its, which hit stores in January 2026. These crackers are coated in the familiar seasoning blend that French onion dip fans will know well: bold sour cream and sweet caramelized onions.

While French Onion Dip Cheez-Its are tasty when enjoyed straight from the box, many customers point out that they would taste even better on a casserole in a review shared on Facebook. "Would make a good crumble on casseroles," one commenter wrote, to which the original poster responded, "yum!!" We have the same thought. The crispy crackers not only have a flavor that can pair well with a variety of casserole recipes, but they will also add a delectable crunchy topping to a decadent bake.