This Cheez-It Flavor Might Be The Perfect Savory Casserole Topping
Cheez-Its are one of the most iconic snack crackers. They're crunchy, buttery, and come in so many flavors. While you might be loyal to certain varieties (personally, we're on team reduced-fat because they're super crunchy), you might find yourself falling in love with other flavors and changing up your loyalties a bit. One flavor drop that's gotten a lot of love from fans is the French Onion Dip Cheez-Its, which hit stores in January 2026. These crackers are coated in the familiar seasoning blend that French onion dip fans will know well: bold sour cream and sweet caramelized onions.
While French Onion Dip Cheez-Its are tasty when enjoyed straight from the box, many customers point out that they would taste even better on a casserole in a review shared on Facebook. "Would make a good crumble on casseroles," one commenter wrote, to which the original poster responded, "yum!!" We have the same thought. The crispy crackers not only have a flavor that can pair well with a variety of casserole recipes, but they will also add a delectable crunchy topping to a decadent bake.
Casserole recipes to try with this tasty Cheez-It flavor
There are almost as many potential casseroles to make with Cheez-Its as Cheez-It varieties out there, so you should have no shortage of options. This French onion soup mac and cheese casserole recipe is a great place to start, seeing as there is flavor continuity between the pasta sauce, caramelized onions, and the topping. Our recipe is made with a breadcrumb topping, but you can easily swap this out for a crushed French Onion Dip Cheez-It topping. When baked, the crackers will get extra crispy, offering the perfect contrast to the pasta underneath. It would also be delicious on top of a classic green bean casserole, as the herby and alliumy undertones of the snack would mesh well with the seasoned green beans and creamy sauce. We'd recommend combining the crispy onions with the Cheez-Its for maximum flavor, rather than substituting them entirely.
It's worth noting that this is a limited-edition flavor, and it appears to only be available in certain stores, including ones under the Kroger umbrella. Try it while you can!