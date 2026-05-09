Amplify Boxed Spice Cake Mix With A Few Tablespoons Of This Dark Liquor

Looking to spice up your baking routine? There's no better way to do so than by making your best ever spice cake. And you don't need to spend a day doing it from scratch. There's a simple trick that can take a humble boxed cake mix into dreamy, gourmet territory: dark rum.

When writing about the best liquors to add to cake mix, expert and restaurant kitchen veteran Joshua Carlucci calls dark rum "a baker's secret weapon." Dark rum is aged, commonly in charred oak barrels. Together with its base ingredient of molasses, this results in notes of caramel, tobacco, dried fruit, woodiness, vanilla, baking spices, coffee, and/or cocoa. Both similar and complementary to the flavors in spice cake, dark rum's flavor profile bolsters and balances any mix, while providing richness and a full, rounded depth to the finished bake.

Choose your own adventure when incorporating dark rum. Two to three tablespoons right into the batter ups the cake's moisture and creates a caramelized flavor. Or, you could make a rum glaze by mixing the liquor with confectioner's sugar, then brush that onto the cake after baking and slightly cooling it. Again, you get moisture, richness, sweetness, and complementary flavors. Of all the different kinds of rum, dark rum is the winner for spice cake. Spiced rum can be a little too matchy-matchy with spice cake's notes, creating overpowering, one-dimensional flavors; while white and gold rums are too light and tropical. Dark rum is a perfect happy medium.