The Swap That Makes Your Boxed Cake Mix Taste 10X Richer

We've all been there before — you've promised to make a cake for a gathering, but find yourself running short on time. This is the moment in which the boxed cake mix languishing in your pantry starts to look increasingly appealing. While they are a huge time saver and eliminate a lot of the stress and labor that comes with making a cake from scratch, boxed cake mixes usually pale in comparison to a homemade cake. One of our favorite ingredients that takes boxed cake mix to a new level is browned butter.

By using browned butter in place of oil in your boxed cake mix, you can add rich, deep notes of flavor like toasted nuts and hints of caramel that would otherwise be impossible to achieve with a boxed cake mix. The texture of the cake will remain mostly the same. Simply swap the oil indicated in the recipe for the same amount of melted browned butter, but make sure it's not too hot as you add it to the batter; it should be cooled to at least room temperature before adding it to the cake mix.

Brown butter is simple to make, and using a stainless steel or otherwise light-colored skillet will help you see when the color starts to change. Melt the butter over medium heat and begin to stir with a spatula, making sure to scrape up any browning bits at the bottom as they develop. This will take a couple of minutes, and the butter will start to foam, but keep stirring and scraping the bottom. Once there are lots of brown flecks and the butter smells toasted and nutty, remove it from the heat and transfer it to a heat-proof container.