This Spam Copycat Is A Fraction Of The Price And 'Every Bit As Good' As The Original
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As grocery store prices remain steadily on the climb, finding more accessibly priced copycats for your favorite foods can help your meal budget go even further. With so many creative ways to use canned Spam, this simple processed lunch meat will easily enhance your favorite dishes with added protein and flavor. Walmart shoppers have spotted a similar and cheaper version of Spam in the form of the store's house-brand canned Great Value Original Luncheon Meat and are taking notice of the product's striking similarities, retailing at nearly half the price.
The two canned meats are alike in terms of caloric value, serving size, and protein content. The ingredients of pork, salt, water, sugar, and the preservative sodium nitrite are all present in each product as well. The price, however, is where the two differ the most. While classic canned Spam is approximately $4.14, the Great Value variety is only $2.26.
Where taste is concerned, the two seem to share a lot of commonality. One reviewer on the Walmart product page says of the Great Value canned luncheon meat, "Great substitution for the name brand SPAM. This is the original, haven't tried the low sodium or other 'flavors' but this is every bit as good and half the price! I used it on a pizza and it worked great too. Will be using this instead of SPAM for the extra savings in my food budget."
More fanfare for Walmart's Great Value Original Luncheon Meat
Walmart shoppers tout the virtues of this valuable canned meat that apparently lives up to its name. One review calls it, "Just as good as Spam! I like mine sliced very thin and cooked very well done. Delicious! Kudos to Great Value for keeping it reasonably priced as well." Another shares, " I personally like this compared to the competitive brand. And [at] almost $3 less, I'm a happy camper all the way to the frying PAN." If you are frying this copycat Spam, avoid the simple mistake of overcrowding your pan to keep it crispy.
Comparing the two products, a reviewer mentions, "I love spam and rice but this is $2 cheaper than spam. Spam originated as a cheap meat that could be kept indefinitely. I love this because I can add it to anything even vegetable stir fry...Spam is better but this provides a hot and satisfying meal for extremely low price." Given the similarities between the two canned goods, it would appear that you can use Walmart's product much in the same way as you would a typical portion of Spam.
For example, it would make a perfect swap in a simple Spam musubi recipe. Whether chopped up and fried in a pan, added to rice, soups, or stews, or even grilled on the barbecue, this Walmart alternative to Spam is highly useful and affordably priced. What's more? Walmart customers seem duly satisfied.