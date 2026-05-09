This Spam Copycat Is A Fraction Of The Price And 'Every Bit As Good' As The Original

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As grocery store prices remain steadily on the climb, finding more accessibly priced copycats for your favorite foods can help your meal budget go even further. With so many creative ways to use canned Spam, this simple processed lunch meat will easily enhance your favorite dishes with added protein and flavor. Walmart shoppers have spotted a similar and cheaper version of Spam in the form of the store's house-brand canned Great Value Original Luncheon Meat and are taking notice of the product's striking similarities, retailing at nearly half the price.

The two canned meats are alike in terms of caloric value, serving size, and protein content. The ingredients of pork, salt, water, sugar, and the preservative sodium nitrite are all present in each product as well. The price, however, is where the two differ the most. While classic canned Spam is approximately $4.14, the Great Value variety is only $2.26.

Where taste is concerned, the two seem to share a lot of commonality. One reviewer on the Walmart product page says of the Great Value canned luncheon meat, "Great substitution for the name brand SPAM. This is the original, haven't tried the low sodium or other 'flavors' but this is every bit as good and half the price! I used it on a pizza and it worked great too. Will be using this instead of SPAM for the extra savings in my food budget."