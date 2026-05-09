Grating Ginger Just Got 10X Easier (And Cleaner) With A Genius Cling Wrap Trick

Grating ginger has got to be one of the easiest things you can do in the kitchen... up until you're mid-recipe with ginger bits and bobs wedged in every tooth of the grater and juice running down your wrist. The root itself is easy enough to work with. It's what comes after that gets old fast. Cleaning ginger out of a box grater or Microplane is its own separate ordeal — and at some point, it stops feeling worth the effort. The fix is surprisingly low-tech: ditch the grater and smash the ginger under cling wrap instead.

Peel your ginger, then slice it into thin rounds across the grain. Lay the slices on your cutting board, drape cling wrap over the top, and press down hard with the flat side of your knife. One firm push is usually all it takes — the ginger collapses into fine, grated-looking bits almost instantly. Cleanup is just tossing the wrap.

There's a flavor upside here, too. Smashing ruptures the ginger's cell walls, pushing more of its natural oils out into the open, which means a sharper, more forward heat in the finished dish for the same amount of ginger. Zero extra effort required.