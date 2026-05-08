This Philly Cheesesteak Chain Brought Authentic Italian-American Sandwiches To The West Coast In The '90s

Some may argue that no matter where you go, a pizza is a pizza or a burger is a burger, but true foodies know that location matters. That pizzeria across town might be eons better than the one by your house, and that the burger you had during your last vacation might be light-years ahead of the version you make at home. Therefore, when a food is quite literally named after the location where it originated, there's no doubt that it's going to be top-tier. That's exactly what the owners of Philly's Best in California had in mind when they brought authentic Italian-American sandwiches to the West Coast.

Philly's Best earned a name for itself by introducing those gooey, tasty cheesesteaks from the East Coast to the other side of the country in the early '90s. It was a unique feat that changed the Southern California landscape and taught Westerners about the true origin of the Philly cheesesteak and its roots in Italian-American culture. Owner Bob Levey is adamant that every single location brings a real slice of Philadelphia to its sandwiches, using authentic Amoroso rolls, the right kind of sweet peppers, and a healthy portion of pizza sauce shipped directly from the East Coast. The restaurants also stock a hearty supply of Pennsylvania Dutch Birch Beer, Herr's chips, and Tastykakes to sweeten the deal.