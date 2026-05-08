This Philly Cheesesteak Chain Brought Authentic Italian-American Sandwiches To The West Coast In The '90s
Some may argue that no matter where you go, a pizza is a pizza or a burger is a burger, but true foodies know that location matters. That pizzeria across town might be eons better than the one by your house, and that the burger you had during your last vacation might be light-years ahead of the version you make at home. Therefore, when a food is quite literally named after the location where it originated, there's no doubt that it's going to be top-tier. That's exactly what the owners of Philly's Best in California had in mind when they brought authentic Italian-American sandwiches to the West Coast.
Philly's Best earned a name for itself by introducing those gooey, tasty cheesesteaks from the East Coast to the other side of the country in the early '90s. It was a unique feat that changed the Southern California landscape and taught Westerners about the true origin of the Philly cheesesteak and its roots in Italian-American culture. Owner Bob Levey is adamant that every single location brings a real slice of Philadelphia to its sandwiches, using authentic Amoroso rolls, the right kind of sweet peppers, and a healthy portion of pizza sauce shipped directly from the East Coast. The restaurants also stock a hearty supply of Pennsylvania Dutch Birch Beer, Herr's chips, and Tastykakes to sweeten the deal.
Philly's Best brings the greatness of the East to the West
Levey and his wife, Andrea, were both Philadelphia natives living in San Diego after Levey was stationed there in the Navy. The two missed many things about their hometown, most notably, its sandwiches. So, after Levey finished his military career and the pair moved to the West Coast, they took a chance and opened the first Philly's Best in Fountain Valley, California in 1992. Today, the chain has expanded to 20 locations throughout California and is often applauded for its authenticity. It even earned a spot on our list of eight chain restaurants serving the best cheesesteaks.
The chain is (of course) known for its Philly Classic Cheesesteak. Rivaling even the tastiest classic Philly cheesesteak recipe, it's loaded with American cheese, sliced steak, and grilled onions on an Amoroso roll. Philly's Best is also popular for the Cooper Classic Cheesesteak, which is specially made with Cooper Sharp American cheese on a Philly seeded roll, as well as Italian-American combos like the Pizza Steak, which contains all the goodness of a classic cheesesteak with the addition of provolone cheese, pizza sauce made with New Jersey tomatoes, and an option to add extras like pepperoni. Not to mention that the eatery boasts a full menu loaded with chicken cheesesteaks, hoagies, burgers, salads and other Philadelphia specialties.