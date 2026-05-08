Bring Luxury To Stuffed Shell Pasta By Ditching The Cheese Filling For Seafood

Anything you look for in comfort food, you will likely find it in stuffed shell pasta. Jumbo conchiglie cradling a melty cheese filling, all blanketed by the oven's hearty warmth and a lusciously rich sauce — what could be better? As it turns out, the answer is creamy seafood-stuffed shells. Take a temporary step away from the usual melted cheese and toward your favorite seafood, and who knows, your weeknight dinner rotation might just get another showstopper.

Our recipe developer took inspiration from the Maryland coast for this seafood twist. That means mixing crab meat and cooked shrimp with cream cheese, lemon juice, fresh herbs, and Old Bay seasoning for the filling. The remaining steps remain the same, with a simmer of a cream-based tomato sauce (or just use store-bought vodka sauces for a shortcut) and 20 minutes in the oven at 350 degrees Fahrenheit.

Tastewise, the dish carries more than just the tomato sauce, scrumptious as it may be. Lurking underneath that familiar tangy richness is the crab's briny sweetness and the shrimp's fresh taste. Not only that, they're wrapped in the cream cheese's own creamy waves, punctuated by zesty, herby, and garlicky nuances. The textures are another revelation. Those soft and succulent pieces of seafood only add to the dish's overall lusciousness, with a slight chewiness that brings yet another unexpected dimension.