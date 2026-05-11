This Tex-Mex Chicken Casserole Is A Bona Fide Boomer Meal That Will Honestly Never Get Old

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Often dismissed as a boomer relic, casseroles are coming back in a big way. In fact, many would argue they never left. Piping hot, bubbling with a hearty topping of cheese, and filled with pleasing ingredients, casseroles are perfect for feeding large quantities of people and are easy to customize. Take Jessica Morone's from-scratch King Ranch chicken recipe, for example. It's a complete meal in a single casserole dish, made with cooked shredded chicken, corn tortillas, Ro-Tel diced tomatoes, and plenty of cheese.

Despite the murky Texas origins of King Ranch chicken casserole, the boomer-beloved dish was a staple of 1950's dinners, given the rise in popularity of canned soups. There's some confusion about the name, as many incorrectly believe it was created by the owners of King Ranch in Kingsville, Texas; however, it has never claimed ownership of the dish. Seemingly, someone in Texas named it for the popular ranch because the name sounded catchy, and it took off from there, gracing cookbooks, church potlucks, and even First Lady, Ladybird Johnson's, personal collection of cherished recipes.

King Ranch chicken casserole is an easy shredded chicken recipe to whip up for dinner that will make the most of your mealtime. Using simple and accessible ingredients, it will be obvious from the first bite why it is a boomer favorite that transcends generations.