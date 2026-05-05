Ditch The Pot: Make Hard Boiled Eggs Like This For Perfect Results, Every Time

Building a plate of deviled eggs? Whipping up a nice and spicy egg curry? One thing you can't miss: hard-boiled eggs. They're simple, and take almost no time to make — but you can make them even quicker and with perfect, fully-set whites by ditching the classic pot-and-tap-water setup. Use a rice cooker instead.

Turns out, your rice cooker is essentially a smart steamer. It works by boiling water and holding heat while the rice soaks it all up. That process creates a bunch of hot steam that usually just vents out, which is a waste. Why not use that steam? Add an inch of water, set your eggs in a steamer basket on the rim, and turn the cooker on. That's it.

It should only take around 20 minutes before your eggs are ready, and trust us, they'll all be perfect every time. Steam is also much more gentle on eggs than a hard boil. In a bubbling pot, the eggs are constantly bumping against each other and the pot itself (that's why they sometimes come out of the pot cracked). But this isn't such a problem with steaming. When the time's up, immediately dunk the eggs into a bath of ice-cold water. The milky membrane inside the shell will part from the egg, and you can pick off the shell in (almost) one piece.