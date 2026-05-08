The Gourmet California Donut Chain Known For Its Extravagant Eggs Benedict Creation

From a warehouse-turned-test-kitchen in Costa Mesa, California, came one of the artsiest modern donut shops imaginable, one where jelly fillings are pretty low on the laudable list of fan-faves. The place is Sidecar Doughnuts & Coffee, now with eight locations in Southern California and one in Utah — all doling out fresh little lovelies made daily from scratch, with much of the prep handled in-house, from fruit purees to creams and custards. But one of its most unique creations is a curious cross of savory, sweet, herbaceous, and extravagantly upscale — at least by standard donut criteria.

It's called a Basil Eggs Benedict donut, and it comes with all the usual benny trappings — and then some. It's not a one-off or gimmicky special-edition, but a daily offering listed alongside menu-mates such as Old Fashion, Vanilla Bean Glazed, Butter & Salt, Huckleberry, and Choc-A-Lot doughnuts. But the Basil Benedict stands out for the extra care and coddling, being prepared Malasada-style, raised and filled with a hot poached egg, freshly sliced Benton's Country Ham, and house-made basil hollandaise sauce created from fresh basil, scallions, and lemon juice — inching it more toward a savory, brunch-y vibe.

If malasada donuts hadn't yet landed yet on your radar, they have now. They're inspired by a well-loved Hawaiian fried treat of Portuguese origin, now prominent across the chain of islands. As Hawaii's answer to donuts, malasadas are yeast-raised and made with eggs, butter, and cream or milk, then fried and sugar-coated without a center hole. They tend to be softer, richer, and rounder than a standard ring donut, often filled with custard, cream, fruit, or other sweet or savory fillings. In California, Sidecar Doughnuts follows the basic tradition but with the intriguing basil and benny twist.