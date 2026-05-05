For Better Donuts At Home, Use This Flour

Donuts are a treat. While many people will visit their local Krispy Kreme or Dunkin' to stock up on their favorite flavors, there is something very satisfying about frying up your own batch at home. As an avid home baker (and donut enthusiast), I can tell you that they're not the easiest thing to make — especially yeasted donuts, which require mixing, proofing, resting, and frying — but as long as you have some helpful tips for making donuts at home, you can certainly pull it off.

The first tip that I can offer is centered around flour selection. Flour — and more specifically, the gluten it contains — is important because it's what gives donuts their structure and texture. If you use a flour that's too high in gluten (and/or overwork it), the donuts will come out more like chewy bagels. But if your flour doesn't have enough gluten, the donuts will fall flat or not trap air effectively.

When I make donuts at home, for both fried and baked varieties, I like to use all-purpose flour because its gluten content is right in the middle. You could get away with using a lower-gluten cake flour for cake donuts — as this will give you a more tender and softer bite — but my go-to has always been all-purpose flour because it yields consistent results from batch to batch (and honestly, most donut recipes use it, so that means you won't have to do a lot of legwork converting and substituting ingredients to try and mimic the right consistency).