This Old-School Soda Went From Being A Top Brand To Nearly Unfindable
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Many of today's well-loved sodas have roots going back more than 100 years, from Coca-Cola to Dr. Pepper, Pepsi, and others. Then there's 7-Up, which holds name-claim in the early landscape of lemon-lime bubblies — even though it had an old-school predecessor that's now largely fizzled out. In 1919, about 10 years before 7-Up burst onto the soda scene, there was a carbonated bottled drink appropriately named Bubble Up, carrying a tag line of "kiss of lemon, kiss of lime."
Bubble Up held its own among emerging soda giants, even becoming a top soda in its own right. But sadly, the innovative brand didn't have the staying power of citrusy upstarts rising in its shadow, including 7-Up and, later, Sprite, Slice, Sierra Mist, and the modern-day Starry from PepsiCo. Those in the know about Bubble Up still sing its praises, and they're also aware that it's still available today if you know where to look.
Finding Bubble Up in mainstream retail stores may be tough, but with some sharpened sleuthing skills and a willingness to shell out big bucks for the throwback experience, you can get your hands on a bottle.
Bubble Up, a throwback soda worth the pursuit
One thing to know about Bubble Up is that it still uses relatively simple ingredients that keep the flavor lively, crisp, citrusy, and less artificial-tasting compared to many of today's lemon-lime counterparts. For example, 7-Up is made with high fructose corn syrup, while Bubble Up uses pure cane sugar. And instead of listing the generic "natural flavors," this soda specifies that the flavors come from lemon and lime oils. It's also still bottled in green-tinted, long-necked glass bottles for vintage flair.
Because of these characteristics, plus the comparatively low-volume production and distribution, you'll pay considerably more for popping the top on a bottle of Bubble Up. Depending on where you find it, a single 12-ounce bottle can sell for $3.49 or more, often with minimum purchase requirements, plus shipping.
Bubble Up, originally created by Sweet Valley Products of Ohio, is now licensed in the U.S. market to Dad's Root Beer Company in Indiana. That's how it trickles out to consumers, through a network of online specialty soda shops, but also in 12-packs on Amazon, sold through the Dad's Root Beer store. Sellers on eBay offer true vintage Bubble Up bottles, most empty but some claiming to contain the original soda inside. There's also plenty of Bubble Up collectibles, including metal display signs, match covers, bottling crates, clothing, bottle re-cappers, and more.
For more retro info in this genre, check out these five vintage sodas no one remembers anymore and nine old-fashioned soda fountain drinks that deserve a comeback.