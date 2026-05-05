This Old-School Soda Went From Being A Top Brand To Nearly Unfindable

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Many of today's well-loved sodas have roots going back more than 100 years, from Coca-Cola to Dr. Pepper, Pepsi, and others. Then there's 7-Up, which holds name-claim in the early landscape of lemon-lime bubblies — even though it had an old-school predecessor that's now largely fizzled out. In 1919, about 10 years before 7-Up burst onto the soda scene, there was a carbonated bottled drink appropriately named Bubble Up, carrying a tag line of "kiss of lemon, kiss of lime."

Bubble Up held its own among emerging soda giants, even becoming a top soda in its own right. But sadly, the innovative brand didn't have the staying power of citrusy upstarts rising in its shadow, including 7-Up and, later, Sprite, Slice, Sierra Mist, and the modern-day Starry from PepsiCo. Those in the know about Bubble Up still sing its praises, and they're also aware that it's still available today if you know where to look.

Finding Bubble Up in mainstream retail stores may be tough, but with some sharpened sleuthing skills and a willingness to shell out big bucks for the throwback experience, you can get your hands on a bottle.