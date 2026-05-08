10 Mexican Spirits That Aren't Tequila That Deserve A Spot On Your Shelf

If you still think "Mexican spirits" begins with tequila and ends with mezcal, you're missing where the category is actually headed. The argument for paying attention to everything beyond Mexico's mainstay agave spirits includes a little bit of everything, but this list is for drinkers actively seeking artisanal, place-driven alternatives that offer entirely new flavor profiles.

Agave spirits like tequila and mezcal remain Mexico's dominant category, but niche products have been consistently rising alongside global cultural interest, pushing drinkers toward deeper exploration of non-tequila Mexican spirits. As folks increasingly want small-batch, culturally resonant products, discovery itself has become part of the drinking experience. That shift means categories once considered obscure — like bacanora, raicilla, or sotol — are gaining visibility based on their distinctiveness.

Part and parcel to my lengthy tenure in the hospitality business, I spent years behind the bar, honing the craft under pressure, acquiring a discerning palate, and soaking up all the spirit knowledge I could during the bar's short-lived slow periods. The more I learned about what went into every bottle — the artisanal methods, the raw ingredients, and the proverbial blood, sweat, and tears of the makers themselves — the more that cultural education led to a deeper appreciation of the spirit itself, as well as a greater awareness of the story surrounding each bottle.

By shedding light on the breadth of Mexican spirits beyond tequila, folks who share that sense of appreciation and discovery can perhaps commence their journey toward tasting these little-known Mexican spirits. While they come with a large cultural footprint, some styles are rather niche, while others have the benefit of carrying an established brand. Generally, however, most will be hard to find outside of Mexico.