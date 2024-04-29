Meet Mexico's Oldest Spirit: Pox Is A Must-Try For Whiskey Fans, According To Spirits Experts

Move over mezcal, another Mexican spirit is appearing on liquor shelves outside of its native country. Pox is made from corn, wheat, and sugarcane. Pronounced "posh," the spirit is finding popularity in cocktails alongside citrus and coffee, and it is also enjoyed straight — especially among whiskey lovers. Yet the unique smoky and toasty flavor profile of this corn-based distillate is only part of its appeal.

Pox is deeply rooted in Maya traditions from indigenous communities in the state of Chiapas, who are said to use it for ceremonial and medicinal purposes. The word pox means "medicine" in the Tzotzil Maya language. In addition to healing, pox is used to mark milestones like birth, death, and celebration. Julio de la Cruz, the founder of the bar Poshería, tells us that in Mexico's southernmost state, "Locals say that pox is 'the bridge between the material and the spiritual worlds.'"

Both tequila and mezcal varieties have rapidly grown in popularity and production over the last decade. Tequila production has increased by about 155%, and mezcal production has jumped from less than 1 million to more than 14 million liters during that time. This opens the door for other Mexican spirits such as pox to gain recognition and appreciation both within and outside of Mexico. We spoke with a few pox experts — both producers and bartenders — to learn more about Mexico's oldest spirit and find out why exactly it's must-try for whiskey fans.