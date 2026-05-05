If You Use A Kitchen Apron, Here's How To Tie It Like The Pros (It Makes So Much More Sense)

If you've never tied an apron (or even if you have), you might not realize there's a preferred fastening method most pros swear by. The first time around, you probably fumbled trying to tie it in the back, eventually giving up and just hoping it stayed put as you moved around the kitchen. That works for a while, but you're not making the most of what an apron has to offer. The professional way to fasten an apron is to loop it around the back, then bring the strings to the front and tie it in place there.

Not only is this method much easier than tying it in the back, but it also lets you hang a kitchen towel from the loops for quick access while you cook. No more draping a towel over your shoulder — this method keeps your apron securely in place while making sure your towel is always within arm's reach, whether it's to wipe up a spill, dry your hands, or grab a hot pan. So, the next time you're whipping up dinner, don't hesitate to reach for that apron. Real cooks rely on an apron more than you think.