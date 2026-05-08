This $10 Aldi Item Makes Transporting Cupcakes Stress-Free

Cupcakes are the perfect dessert to bring to a party. They're single servings, easy to decorate (provided that you know a few tips and tricks of the trade), and are beloved by kids and adults alike. However, the most stressful part of making cupcakes is undoubtedly transporting them from one point to another. The cakes, which tower with icing, can easily clink together in the box, causing the icing to smear, or — worst-case scenario — the top-heavy treats to tip over and fall, ruining all your work.

However, Aldi has offered a solution: the Crofton round cupcake carrier. It comes with nine standard cupcake- or muffin-sized slots and a lid, meaning that you can easily snap the top into place before carrying the container with the handle. The wells are deep enough that you won't need to worry about the cupcakes tipping over and ruining your delicate frosting work in transit.