This $10 Aldi Item Makes Transporting Cupcakes Stress-Free
Cupcakes are the perfect dessert to bring to a party. They're single servings, easy to decorate (provided that you know a few tips and tricks of the trade), and are beloved by kids and adults alike. However, the most stressful part of making cupcakes is undoubtedly transporting them from one point to another. The cakes, which tower with icing, can easily clink together in the box, causing the icing to smear, or — worst-case scenario — the top-heavy treats to tip over and fall, ruining all your work.
However, Aldi has offered a solution: the Crofton round cupcake carrier. It comes with nine standard cupcake- or muffin-sized slots and a lid, meaning that you can easily snap the top into place before carrying the container with the handle. The wells are deep enough that you won't need to worry about the cupcakes tipping over and ruining your delicate frosting work in transit.
The tool you need to keep your cupcakes safe
This cupcake carrier can be found in the Aldi Finds section at your local store ... hopefully. At the time of publication, it was not in stock at all Aldi locations, though one of our Tasting Table shoppers was able to locate three still on the shelves at their local Aldi in Westerly, Rhode Island. Although it is only listed in the blue color, other shoppers have reported seeing other colors, including a lilac one. It is priced at under $10, making it an affordable tool that aspiring home bakers need to have.
Even if you don't make cupcakes or muffins often, you can still make use of this tool. You can remove the lid and use the base as a condiment cup for dipping fries or nuggets into. You could even fill each well with a cupcake topping that goes beyond frosting — like sprinkles, chocolate chips, or chopped nuts — and dunk the inverted cupcake into them to top them.