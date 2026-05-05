How To Crack Eggs Like A Bakery Pro And Shave Time Off Every Dessert

How do you crack your eggs? Against the counter? The rim of a bowl? Don't get us wrong, these are all absolute classics that are reliable and, more importantly, work. But let's say you're making two or three strawberry sponge cakes for a party and need to crack 20 eggs at a time. After the first dozen, it gets tedious — and slow. Instead, do what the pros do: Take two eggs and crack them into one another.

Hold an egg in each hand and tap them together. One shell cracks cleanly while the other stays intact. Sounds strange, but when one egg cracks, the shell no longer has enough strength or rigidity to break through the intact one. That gentler impact prevents the explosive shattering that sends shell pieces flying everywhere. Professional bakers swear by this because it saves time and keeps shells out of your mix. Pour each cracked egg into a separate bowl before moving to the next one. You will get into the groove after a few rounds of this and will promptly wonder why you haven't been doing this in the first place this whole time.