The Vegetable That Looks Like Kale At The Farmers Market, But Packs A Sweeter Flavor

The farmers' market is where you usually find fresh kale, tied into verdant bundles, all set to get taken home for all of those hearty kale recipes you've been meaning to try out. Very rarely do you expect to come across something that looks just like it, only to find the familiar curly leaves attached to a bulbous root instead. If this does happen, don't worry, your eyes aren't deceiving you. That isn't kale, but a different cousin veggie from the same Brassica family called kohlrabi.

Unusual as it might be in the U.S. market, kohlrabi is actually quite common in Germany, Hungary, Romania, and certain Asian countries. In fact, its name is a German mash-up of cabbage (kohl) and turnip (rabi), which makes perfect sense considering the turnip-shaped bulb at the bottom. Stemming from that, however, are leaves that look uncannily like kale, with almost the exact size, in the same shade of green, and slightly looser curly edges.

The similarities in appearance obviously beg the question: Does kohlrabi also taste like kale? The answer is no, not entirely. Kohlrabi leaves have a mild, sweet flavor you wouldn't normally get from kale. However, what truly makes kohlrabi unique is the bulbous base, which shares the leaves' subtle sweetness and peppery hints, but is further elevated by a snappy, chewy, yet also smooth texture.