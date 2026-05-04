The Absolute Best Special K Cereal Flavor On Store Shelves

There are some cereals out there that are just considered staples. You know, the timeless classics that can be found at any continental breakfast buffet. Cornflakes, Cheerios, Rice Krispies — maybe you were part of a Raisin Bran household or your childhood was fueled by Grape Nuts. Or, perhaps, you grew up on Special K, which has actually been kicking around since the 1950s. Kellogg's has released a lot of different flavors of the crunchy whole-grain flakes over the years, so you might already have your favorites, but if not, we do have a recommendation for you: Fruit and Yogurt.

Much like its original predecessor, Special K Fruit and Yogurt is made of crispy rice and wheat flakes that are sweetened with some sugar and flavorings. But clusters of whole grain oats, dried apples, and bites of creamy yogurt dot each spoonful, creating layers of flavor and texture that could impress even the biggest of sceptics. Even our expert taste tester, who was tasked with trying nine Special K flavors and ranking them from worst to best, was wary of the combo. But she was pleasantly surprised by how restrained the flavor of the fruit was, and she really enjoyed the added dimension of the yogurt clusters. The little morsels were pleasantly chewy, creating a nice contrast against the harsh cereal flakes, and they added an enjoyable tang that helped balance out all the sweetness.