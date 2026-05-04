The Absolute Best Special K Cereal Flavor On Store Shelves
There are some cereals out there that are just considered staples. You know, the timeless classics that can be found at any continental breakfast buffet. Cornflakes, Cheerios, Rice Krispies — maybe you were part of a Raisin Bran household or your childhood was fueled by Grape Nuts. Or, perhaps, you grew up on Special K, which has actually been kicking around since the 1950s. Kellogg's has released a lot of different flavors of the crunchy whole-grain flakes over the years, so you might already have your favorites, but if not, we do have a recommendation for you: Fruit and Yogurt.
Much like its original predecessor, Special K Fruit and Yogurt is made of crispy rice and wheat flakes that are sweetened with some sugar and flavorings. But clusters of whole grain oats, dried apples, and bites of creamy yogurt dot each spoonful, creating layers of flavor and texture that could impress even the biggest of sceptics. Even our expert taste tester, who was tasked with trying nine Special K flavors and ranking them from worst to best, was wary of the combo. But she was pleasantly surprised by how restrained the flavor of the fruit was, and she really enjoyed the added dimension of the yogurt clusters. The little morsels were pleasantly chewy, creating a nice contrast against the harsh cereal flakes, and they added an enjoyable tang that helped balance out all the sweetness.
Amp up your Special K with more fruit
It seems like a lot of people are already on the Fruit and Yogurt train. On the Kellogg's website, one reviewer said they've been purchasing it for over five years, while another wrote, "I eat it [every day]! Sometimes I eat it twice a day...I've never been a cereal fan until I found this cereal."
However, some customers feel like there have been fewer clusters added to the cereal in recent times. One wrote on the Kellogg's website, "I love this cereal and haven't had it in a while but recently bought some and am so disappointed! There are hardly any yogurt bites or fruit clusters!" On Reddit, someone said, "I think we all need to email [Kellogg's] and ask them to sell the clusters separately."
There are ways to amp up the cereal if you get a bad box. Some people like to add raisins or other dried fruit or use alternative milks. If you want to add some protein, you can mix the cereal with Greek yogurt instead of milk. You can also add it to smoothies for some crunch or use it to build a better parfait. If you're not a fruity cereal fan, our tester also liked the Special K Chocolatey Delight, and plain old Original ended up topping her list. Sometimes you just can't go wrong with the staples.