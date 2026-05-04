The Complaint Walmart Customers Always Have About Checkout

Few things are as demoralizing as standing in a long line, especially one that seems to be moving nowhere. Even worse is when you're doing so with a cart full of groceries, some of them frozen goods that are now thawing right before your eyes. Walmart shoppers know this experience all too well, as one of the frequent complaints customers make is that the lines are way too long because the checkout speed is so darn slow.

"I stop at Walmart to grab lunch because the prices can't be beat on many things. I just want one or two items for my lunch and I get to the checkout and it's a massive line no matter if you want self checkout or human checkout," complained a customer on Reddit, saying this continued issue "makes me just put my items down, walk out, and go somewhere else." As a result, some shoppers have switched to ordering pick-up, while others are taking advantage of the Walmart+ Mobile Scan & Go feature to bypass the checkout lines. You can also try visiting the store on a Tuesday or a Wednesday, which are known as the best days to shop at Walmart if you want full shelves and fewer crowds.