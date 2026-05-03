Air Fryer Steak Coming Out A Burnt Mess? You Probably Broke This Simple Rule

Air fryers have made meal times so easy. There's less waiting around, less mess. You simply toss food in a basket, hit a button, and dinner is on the table in no time. But there are some things you need to keep in mind, especially when it comes to expensive meats like steak. One is that certain marinades don't work well in the air fryer. In fact, they could transform the steak into a completely burnt mess if you're not careful.

Recipe developer Claudia Syanny at Butter Joy Kitchen recently spoke to Tasting Table about cooking steak in the airfryer and she was quick to point out that sugary marinades should be avoided at the start of cooking. This is because the high heat and airflow can cause the sugar to caramelize too quickly, resulting in unwelcome charring.

The sticky residue will also leave a stubborn mess for you to clean up and could cause the air fryer basket to fill with smoke. For the same reason, Syanny doesn't recommend using butter or any fat with a lower smoke point at the start of the cooking process. Grapeseed or avocado oil are great options as they have a high smoke point, or go for a light olive oil.