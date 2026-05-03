The Water You Cook With Could Be Affecting How Your Food Turns Out. Here's Why

Any experienced cook will tell you that acidity is an essential thing to consider in the kitchen. Whether adding much-needed sharpness to soup or balancing flavors to fix food that turned out too salty, acidic ingredients, like vinegar or citrus juice, are a vital part of a chef's arsenal. But there's something else you should consider that's even more basic (if you'll pardon the pun), and that's the pH of the water itself.

Water is often arguably the most important cooking ingredient, but most of us don't consider it at all. The pH scale is a measure of how acidic or basic something is, and pure water is always neutral (with a pH of 7). You're almost certainly never using that in your kitchen, though. Tap water is far from pure, containing various dissolved minerals, and that can slightly change its pH. A pH lower than 7 means acid and higher than 7 means basic (or alkaline). Tap water is in the range of 6.5-8.5, and on average, it's slightly alkaline, usually with a pH of 7.5.

The running water in your home most likely started out as groundwater, from an aquifer underground, which affects the water's hardness. If you live in a place with hard water, it'll be slightly alkaline — this is the same kind of water that leaves behind chalky limescale deposits when it dries out. On the other hand, some water sources are naturally acidic, thanks to things like rock formations or tree roots. Most of us don't think about any of this when we're cooking rice or making soup stock — we just turn on the faucet and fill a pan with water — but water quality can change both the taste and texture of the food you're cooking in it.