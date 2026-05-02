IHOP Is Serving An Expensive Meat Cut, But Only In Select Locations
When you think of IHOP, expensive meat cuts aren't the first thing that comes to mind. You're probably expecting sirloin steak tips or maybe its Country Fried Steak. However, there's a handful of locations that are experimenting with a high-cost cut you don't normally see at IHOP — or anywhere else, for that matter. If you live in the Bronx and have been to your nearest IHOP for breakfast lately, you've probably had the pleasure of trying oxtail omelets, tacos, and quesadillas. Five locations, including ones in Riverdale, Allerton, Fordham, Bruckner, and Cross Bronx, all under the same owner, started serving up this soul-food-inspired delicacy in December 2025.
Jamaican-born head chef Corey Lawrence came up with the idea to bring in business while also staying true to the flavors and cultural heritage of the local community. After all, the Bronx has one of the most concentrated Jamaican communities in the country. While once considered a cheap scrap cut, oxtail now has a high price tag due to increased demand. The cut comes from the tail of a cow, and despite its cost, about 50% is composed of bone. And while some customers are wary of trying oxtail from IHOP, it's been a bestseller since it hit the menu.
What do diners think of the oxtail dishes
IHOP's oxtail dishes are a prime example of the meteoric rise of oxtail from a throwaway cut to a prized delicacy — and not everyone is thrilled about it. "[They've] gentrified it," states one Redditor. "This is why the price of oxtail has gone up," adds another Reddit commenter.
Others are skeptical of IHOP's ability to do oxtail justice. "My IHOP can't even cook hash browns right," a Reddit user writes. "This would've been better at Waffle House tbh," says another who has little faith in an IHOP oxtail dish. But those who have tried it are pleasantly surprised. One TikTok user said that their oxtail was tender and flavorful, adding, "as a Jamaican, I can verify that this is the real deal," and noting the cooks "weren't stingy with the oxtail at all." Another TikTok food reviewer puts it simply: "IHOP, I need y'all to roll this out nationwide."
If that ever happens, it could easily rank among the best omelets at IHOP. It also comes with an oxtail gravy that you can pour over the quesadillas or omelet as you please. And based on looks alone, many social media users are sold and eager to visit those locations as soon as possible. But if you're not near the Bronx, you can always make your own version at home — or try one of the many ways to make oxtail, like a slow-braised oxtail stew.