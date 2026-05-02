IHOP Is Serving An Expensive Meat Cut, But Only In Select Locations

IHOP's oxtail dishes are a prime example of the meteoric rise of oxtail from a throwaway cut to a prized delicacy — and not everyone is thrilled about it. "[They've] gentrified it," states one Redditor. "This is why the price of oxtail has gone up," adds another Reddit commenter.

Others are skeptical of IHOP's ability to do oxtail justice. "My IHOP can't even cook hash browns right," a Reddit user writes. "This would've been better at Waffle House tbh," says another who has little faith in an IHOP oxtail dish. But those who have tried it are pleasantly surprised. One TikTok user said that their oxtail was tender and flavorful, adding, "as a Jamaican, I can verify that this is the real deal," and noting the cooks "weren't stingy with the oxtail at all." Another TikTok food reviewer puts it simply: "IHOP, I need y'all to roll this out nationwide."

If that ever happens, it could easily rank among the best omelets at IHOP. It also comes with an oxtail gravy that you can pour over the quesadillas or omelet as you please. And based on looks alone, many social media users are sold and eager to visit those locations as soon as possible. But if you're not near the Bronx, you can always make your own version at home — or try one of the many ways to make oxtail, like a slow-braised oxtail stew.