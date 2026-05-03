How Often You Should Deep-Clean Your Pantry, According To An Expert

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Most adults are just guessing how often things need to be cleaned, right? It's not just us? Staying on top of things can be an uphill battle when it comes to kitchen and pantry maintenance, mainly because the space is being used every single day and deep-cleans certainly can't happen at that frequency. Days, weeks, months pass. Sometimes years. When we finally do show up with a cleaning spray in hand and face the pantry shelves, the entire project can take several hours due to the backlog of tasks. So, how often should you actually be cleaning your pantry?

We asked that question to Alexis Rochester, an investigative chemist and owner of Chemistry Cachet, who says, "Deep cleaning your pantry seasonally (at least twice per year) is a great habit to keep." So, ideally, you'd be cleaning the pantry every three months, with the turn of each season. "As the seasons change, it's easy for items to get pushed to the back and forgotten," Rochester explained. The meals we cook in certain seasons tend to vary, and while some pantry staples might last a year, a lot of them won't. "Taking time to go through your pantry helps reduce food waste, rotate ingredients, check expiration dates, and make sure seasonal items get used while they're still fresh," the chemist told us.