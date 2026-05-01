The Gas Station Food Counter Giving Wawa And Sheetz Some Serious Competition
When Pennsylvanians begin to debate between Wawa and Sheetz, a third option enters the chat: Rutter's. An East Coast-based gas station and convenience store, Rutter's has just over 90 locations clustered around Pennsylvania, and its shoppers are loyal and fierce. "Rutters is by far superior, it's insane how unappreciated they are," wrote a fan on Reddit. And when it comes to what's on the menu, many agree that Rutter's rivals the rest.
Dating back to a family farm in 1747 and a dairy established in 1921, the beginnings of the family-owned and operated Rutter's laid the foundation for a convenience store operation that has spanned generations. It is one of the oldest vertically integrated food companies in the United States, and not only are its customers vocal about the brand, but numerous awards attest to how well the business is run. Evidently, Rutter's food offerings help differentiate itself from other gas station food counters.
Instead of the usual, expected convenience store buys, Rutter's hot and freshly prepared food items, and its substantial range of choices, places it firmly among the ranks of Wawa and Sheetz. "The fried food at Sheetz lacks in comparison to the prime gastronomy produced by Rutter's," wrote a Rutter's advocate on Reddit. "There are some great [made-to-order] options at Rutter's that you can't get at Sheetz. Want a burger with pork belly on it? With pastrami on it? With grilled cheese sandwiches as the buns? You got it!" added another Redditor.
Rutter's regulars are committed
Like Wawa and Sheetz, Rutter's offers breakfast sandwiches, hot dogs, burgers, and custom subs for passersby that are hungry any time of the day. Food counters (and coffee bars) at each location have touchscreen ordering systems, making it quick and easy to place an order, and ensure that even customizations are accommodated. Flavored milks, walking tacos served in chip bags, and the Route 30 Burger — a cheesy bacon burger that replaces hamburger buns with grilled cheese sandwiches – are all specialty creations, representative of the extra mile Rutter's is willing to travel when it comes to the menu. Fresh and local produce is sold at some locations, whereas spiked slushies are a hit among adults looking for a break between long stretches of driving.
Unfortunately, Rutter's shops are found predominantly in Pennsylvania, with just 4 locations in Maryland, 3 in West Virginia, and 1 in Virginia. While the chain doesn't have the same footprint of Wawa's multistate operation or the growing reach of Sheetz, Rutter's enthusiasts remain devoted to the chain. "Love Sheetz ... But I just get this warm fuzzy feeling when I see a Rutter's and can't explain it," expressed a fan on Reddit. Another commenter praised Rutter's, adding, "I have no idea why Sheetz and Wawa are popular." Even for travelers who happen to stumble upon a Rutter's during road trips, the experience leaves a lasting impression. "Neeeed one in the city of Pittsburgh bad," implored another customer on Instagram.