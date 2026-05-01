The Gas Station Food Counter Giving Wawa And Sheetz Some Serious Competition

When Pennsylvanians begin to debate between Wawa and Sheetz, a third option enters the chat: Rutter's. An East Coast-based gas station and convenience store, Rutter's has just over 90 locations clustered around Pennsylvania, and its shoppers are loyal and fierce. "Rutters is by far superior, it's insane how unappreciated they are," wrote a fan on Reddit. And when it comes to what's on the menu, many agree that Rutter's rivals the rest.

Dating back to a family farm in 1747 and a dairy established in 1921, the beginnings of the family-owned and operated Rutter's laid the foundation for a convenience store operation that has spanned generations. It is one of the oldest vertically integrated food companies in the United States, and not only are its customers vocal about the brand, but numerous awards attest to how well the business is run. Evidently, Rutter's food offerings help differentiate itself from other gas station food counters.

Instead of the usual, expected convenience store buys, Rutter's hot and freshly prepared food items, and its substantial range of choices, places it firmly among the ranks of Wawa and Sheetz. "The fried food at Sheetz lacks in comparison to the prime gastronomy produced by Rutter's," wrote a Rutter's advocate on Reddit. "There are some great [made-to-order] options at Rutter's that you can't get at Sheetz. Want a burger with pork belly on it? With pastrami on it? With grilled cheese sandwiches as the buns? You got it!" added another Redditor.