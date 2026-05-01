The 3 Wall Ovens Rated Highest By Consumer Reports Have One Thing In Common

Buying an oven is a big investment, which is why you want to make sure that the one you choose is going to last long and be a joy to use. Most American kitchens make do with a range oven, but if you have the opportunity to start from scratch, a wall oven is extremely appealing. Being set into a wall anywhere in your kitchen offers a lot of design flexibility, and having the appliance at chest height also makes it more user friendly. But you might not be as familiar with which brands are top of the heap for wall ovens. Thankfully that's why Consumer Reports exists, and the organization's testing points to one brand: Café.

Consumer Reports tested hundred of wall ovens based on a variety of factors, and all three of its highest scoring appliances were manufactured by Café. The top three models — CTS70DM2NS5, CTS70DP2NS1, and CTD70DP2NS1 — were also electric ovens, which is the standard for wall options because electrical lines can be easily run anywhere compared to gas lines. Made by the beloved American kitchen brand, GE Appliances, Café was launched in 2018 as a higher-end, designer brand. It's certainly a more expensive option, but according to CR's testing, it seems like the money is worth it. On Consumer Report's 1-100 rating system, Café was one of only two brands of oven walls that held the highest overall scores, and with only one LG model coming close. This was true across both categories of single and double wall ovens, with Café topping each.