McDonald's Created A Broccoli Side So Unusual It Never Saw The Light Of Day

Broccoli has a bad reputation, which it honestly doesn't deserve. For every person who says they hate it, you can find at least another who is bound to love broccoli. Still, it's a cliché that children, in particular, simply don't like broccoli. McDonald's apparently went to baffling lengths to get kids interested in the vegetable. So the story goes, the company once tried to create bubble gum-flavored broccoli in an effort to make the produce seem more enticing.

This little factoid resurfaces on the internet every few years, and dates back to 2014, when Don Thompson, then CEO of McDonald's, dropped the bizarre claim during a presentation when asked how the fast food chain was taking steps to make Happy Meals healthier for kids. He promptly swept the failed venture under the rug, simply saying, "It wasn't all that" (via Business Insider). But while kids may not have cared for the bubble gum broccoli, it's since achieved urban legend status on the internet. One commenter on a Reddit thread perfectly summed up any consumer curiosity, saying, "That is the most Willy Wonka thing I have ever heard!"

Sadly, beyond Thompson's offhand remarks and a lot of online commentary, there's no actual record of the bubble gum-flavored broccoli itself, or how it might have been made. McDonald's has not made any official comment on it, either. Which is a pity, because while kids may not have cared for the strange food, we're strangely fascinated to try it — and surely we can't be the only ones. Though considering Thompson was pressured to step down as CEO in 2015, it's hard to know whether to believe his bubble gum claims.