The Ancient Gardening Technique That Turns Herb Plants Into Artsy Masterpieces

While some of us are planting seeds into the ground hoping they will sprout, some gardeners are turning their plants into hanging sculptures of greenery. Kokedama, a Japanese term that translates to "moss ball," is the practice of shaping root systems in moss-covered mounds of soil that are held in place by string or twine. The living, growing orbs are striking when displayed and can be set onto a surface or dangled from beams.

Kokedama blends the nearai bonsai and kusamono planting styles, emphasizing the practice of artfully displaying natural materials instead of burying them into the earth. Kokedama is thought to date back as early as the 1600s. Since the practice doesn't require purchasing pots, its affordability has made it a popular choice — though it does require transplanting plants as seedlings or using an established plant to form a moss ball around an existing root system. The approachable format simply calls for soil, moss, and string to keep everything in place. Kokedama can be used to display and grow edible herb gardens and houseplants and is also ideal for orchids, since the open-air presentation mimics how orchids grow naturally and can reduce the likelihood of common plant problems like root rot.