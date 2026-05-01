If You're Buying Martin's Potato Bread For Cookout Season, Check This First

What's sizzling on the grill takes center stage during cookout season, but many folks place a certain accompaniment on almost-equal par. It's that fresh, warm, buttery or garlicky bread, whether French-style, sourdough, Italian ciabatta, or especially, the fan-fave Martin's potato rolls and bread.

This uniquely tasty bread can join your cookout as old-fashioned butter-bread sides or a wide range of rolls, from sweet dinner rolls to ones suitable for burgers, sliders, hot dogs, barbecue sandwiches, and more. There's even a "white roll" from Martin's that's made for hoagie-style pile-ons. Whichever form it takes, there's one thing to check before relying on this brand's readiness for your table. It's the best-by date, or at least an eyeball version of that once it's in your kitchen.

Unlike many mainstream breads, which can last as long as seven to 10 days, Martin's potato bread has a much shorter turnaround time. As the company explains, its breads head to store shelves shortly after baking, and to ensure the highest quality, taste, and texture, they're replenished or replaced after only three to four days. It does note, however, that the product will last longer than the stamped best-by date once you take it home. That commitment to freshness pays off well for customers, evidenced by its place on our ranked list of seven store-bought hamburger buns, which put Martin's Potato Rolls in the top-dog position.