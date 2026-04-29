Tempesta Market Has One Special Sandwich Chicago Regulars Swear By
Chicago may be famous for its Italian beef sandwiches, but not every sandwich creation in the windy city includes beef and peppers. Italian-American culture is big in Chicago, meaning that a delicious Italian sub isn't usually hard to find. One of the city's most beloved sandwiches comes from a family-run deli called Tempesta Market.
Tempesta, which means storm or strong wind in Italian, is an apt name for the city in which the market resides. In fact, Tempestas was actually the Roman goddess of storms. The family that runs Tempesta Market also owns an artisan salumi company known for its 'nduja – a spicy, spreadable, Calabrian sausage with a rich history – so it's no wonder that one of the market's most popular sandwiches is loaded with spicy, Italian-inspired meat products. The Dante sandwich features a whopping five proteins: hot soppressata, mortadella, hot capicola, Genoa salami, and porchetta. The spicy meat selection is accompanied by provolone cheese, spicy giardiniera pickles, 'nduja aioli, lettuce, and tomato, and is served on a baguette.
A reviewer on Yelp that has been enjoying the sandwich for a long time says, "The Dante is my jam. Great sando and always consistent." Another local on Yelp praises The Dante and adds that they've "been returning frequently [because] the sandwiches are just amazing!" Yet another Chicago resident and Yelp reviewer says that The Dante their favorite, due to its "fresh baguette and some of the best cuts of deli meat around town." A customer on Reddit even posted a photo of the fully-loaded sub, before stating, "I don't think I've had a better sandwich in [Chicago] than The Dante."
Spicy meats piled high
Tempesta Market makes a unique choice to serve its spicy, Italian-inspired sub on a baguette, which is far from traditional for an Italian sandwich. Many fans of the sandwich lament the choice of bread, with one reviewer on Reddit saying that the sandwich is "delicious but it hurts the roof of my mouth" due to the sharp, hard exterior of the fresh baguette. Other commenters piled on in agreement, with one Redditor writing, "My mouth hurts looking at this photo." Another reviewer on Reddit chimed in by saying, "The bread for this is too hard but it's a tasty sandwich."
Tempesta Market opened in 2017 and has been keeping locals and tourists alike ever since. Though it's well known for its 'nduja and its flavorful sandwiches, the menu also features meatballs, 'nduja arancini, chicken and dumpling soup, and a couple of salads, along with cheese and charcuterie boards. While there is a seating area for dining in, Tempesta Market also sells meats and cheeses from the deli counter, as well as Italian pantry items like dried pasta, jarred olives, and biscotti to take home. In true Italian fashion, the market also offers a small selection of wines.
If you aren't a Chicago local but are still craving The Dante, maybe you'll have luck at one of the 14 places that serves the best Italian subs in the U.S. for a taste of something similar.