Tempesta Market Has One Special Sandwich Chicago Regulars Swear By

Chicago may be famous for its Italian beef sandwiches, but not every sandwich creation in the windy city includes beef and peppers. Italian-American culture is big in Chicago, meaning that a delicious Italian sub isn't usually hard to find. One of the city's most beloved sandwiches comes from a family-run deli called Tempesta Market.

Tempesta, which means storm or strong wind in Italian, is an apt name for the city in which the market resides. In fact, Tempestas was actually the Roman goddess of storms. The family that runs Tempesta Market also owns an artisan salumi company known for its 'nduja – a spicy, spreadable, Calabrian sausage with a rich history – so it's no wonder that one of the market's most popular sandwiches is loaded with spicy, Italian-inspired meat products. The Dante sandwich features a whopping five proteins: hot soppressata, mortadella, hot capicola, Genoa salami, and porchetta. The spicy meat selection is accompanied by provolone cheese, spicy giardiniera pickles, 'nduja aioli, lettuce, and tomato, and is served on a baguette.

A reviewer on Yelp that has been enjoying the sandwich for a long time says, "The Dante is my jam. Great sando and always consistent." Another local on Yelp praises The Dante and adds that they've "been returning frequently [because] the sandwiches are just amazing!" Yet another Chicago resident and Yelp reviewer says that The Dante their favorite, due to its "fresh baguette and some of the best cuts of deli meat around town." A customer on Reddit even posted a photo of the fully-loaded sub, before stating, "I don't think I've had a better sandwich in [Chicago] than The Dante."