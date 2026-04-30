Costco's Worst Kirkland Signature Bacon Is Also The Easiest To Cook

There's nothing like a quick and easy breakfast, and Costco is king when it comes to easy-to-prep food and meals. But sometimes the time saved by using ingredients that are precooked doesn't make up for a lack in flavor or quality, and that was our experience with the Kirkland Signature Fully-Cooked Hickory Smoked Bacon.

Although the ease and convenience of precooked bacon was at first appealing, this one fell at a disappointing last place when we tried every Costco Kirkland Signature bacon. The initial flavor and texture was actually quite good. With just a minute in the microwave, this bacon came out smoky, salty, and perfectly crisped. But, after just a few minutes of resting on the plate the bacon developed the tell-tale flavor of meat that has been cooked and reheated too many times. The slices were notably smaller than the other Kirkland Signature bacons that Costco carries. Combined with the fact that this bacon is sold in 1-pound packs at a price that doesn't quite compete with the others sold in 2-pound packs, this one is an overall bust.