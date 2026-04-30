Costco's Worst Kirkland Signature Bacon Is Also The Easiest To Cook
There's nothing like a quick and easy breakfast, and Costco is king when it comes to easy-to-prep food and meals. But sometimes the time saved by using ingredients that are precooked doesn't make up for a lack in flavor or quality, and that was our experience with the Kirkland Signature Fully-Cooked Hickory Smoked Bacon.
Although the ease and convenience of precooked bacon was at first appealing, this one fell at a disappointing last place when we tried every Costco Kirkland Signature bacon. The initial flavor and texture was actually quite good. With just a minute in the microwave, this bacon came out smoky, salty, and perfectly crisped. But, after just a few minutes of resting on the plate the bacon developed the tell-tale flavor of meat that has been cooked and reheated too many times. The slices were notably smaller than the other Kirkland Signature bacons that Costco carries. Combined with the fact that this bacon is sold in 1-pound packs at a price that doesn't quite compete with the others sold in 2-pound packs, this one is an overall bust.
What Costco shoppers have to say about the Kirkland Signature Fully-Cooked Hickory Smoked Bacon
Despite its shortcomings, some customers say this fully-cooked Kirkland meat tastes as good as frying it in a pan. One customer shared a video to YouTube where he praised the bacon by saying, "Tastes great, love the flavor, but more than anything I love how fast you can cook it." A user on Reddit shared similar sentiments, saying, "It's not better than cooking your own but it sure is nice to have on hand." But, other customers had an experience that aligned more with ours, with one Reddit user sharing, "It was overly fatty, would never get crisp, and was extremely off tasting."
Taking all reviews into account, it seems like this bacon might be best for used as a supporting character in recipes and rather than as a solo star on your breakfast plate. Chop it up for a salty addition to your morning breakfast burrito, stack it high on a sweet heat BLT sandwich, or let it be the star of this chicken bacon ranch pasta. All in all, though, we'd recommend true bacon fans reach for any of the other Kirkland Signature bacons that Costco carries over the Fully-Cooked Hickory Smoked Bacon.