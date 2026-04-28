You Only Need 2 Ingredients For This Frozen Banana Dessert With No Added Sugar
As the weather begins to warm up, it's a good time to start planning out summertime desserts. There are plenty of treats to beat the heat that you can make with minimal ingredients and low effort that still yield delicious results. All you need are frozen bananas and the milk or cream of your choosing to make a mouthwatering ice cream confection.
Frozen bananas on their own are the one ingredient you can use to make a type of ice cream known as "nice cream." The additional ingredient of milk gives an even creamier taste and texture to the frozen bananas. If you follow a plant-based diet, simply swap in your preferred brand of non-dairy milk.
For optimal texture, start by slicing two bananas and placing them on a tray in the freezer for at least two hours or until they solidify. Next, add these to a high-powered blender or food processor along with about half a cup of milk, poured in slowly, adjusting as needed to achieve the desired consistency. This frozen banana treat is an excellent two-ingredient dessert that you can easily dress up with your favorite toppings, mix-ins, or other ingredients. Let this inspire a full spread of simple and delightful sweets for your next soiree.
Tips for serving up a batch of banana ice cream
This simple frozen banana-based ice cream is wonderful as-is, but a few more ingredients can elevate it even more. For example, take a cue from a chocolate-banana (vegan) ice cream recipe and include some cacao nibs, maple syrup, and cocoa or cacao powder for an extra sweet treat. Alternatively, serve a couple scoops of this banana ice cream with a drizzle of hot fudge and a swirl of peanut butter.
Try different plant-based toppings to enrich the taste and texture of the dish. Mix it up with some chia or flaxseeds for added nutritional value, or pair the ice cream with other complementary fruits. If you used coconut milk with the frozen bananas, give the ice cream even more of a tropical boost with a topping of shredded coconut, fresh chunks of mango and kiwi, or crushed pineapple. Chopped nuts such as walnuts, pecans, or macadamias would also make a protein-packed accent to the overall confection.
If you're planning a warm-weather shindig, prepare an entire selection of two-ingredient desserts to wow your guests. Many of these desserts would go perfectly alongside a batch of banana ice cream, including banana oat cookies and peanut butter fugde. In fact, you can even fill a pair of delectable cookies with your frozen banana treat to make a marvelous sweet sandwich.