You Only Need 2 Ingredients For This Frozen Banana Dessert With No Added Sugar

As the weather begins to warm up, it's a good time to start planning out summertime desserts. There are plenty of treats to beat the heat that you can make with minimal ingredients and low effort that still yield delicious results. All you need are frozen bananas and the milk or cream of your choosing to make a mouthwatering ice cream confection.

Frozen bananas on their own are the one ingredient you can use to make a type of ice cream known as "nice cream." The additional ingredient of milk gives an even creamier taste and texture to the frozen bananas. If you follow a plant-based diet, simply swap in your preferred brand of non-dairy milk.

For optimal texture, start by slicing two bananas and placing them on a tray in the freezer for at least two hours or until they solidify. Next, add these to a high-powered blender or food processor along with about half a cup of milk, poured in slowly, adjusting as needed to achieve the desired consistency. This frozen banana treat is an excellent two-ingredient dessert that you can easily dress up with your favorite toppings, mix-ins, or other ingredients. Let this inspire a full spread of simple and delightful sweets for your next soiree.