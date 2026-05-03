The Hands-Down Best Store-Bought Beef Stock Isn't From Aldi Or Kroger

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If you want affordable beef stock, you don't need to sacrifice quality. You also don't necessarily have to shop at a traditional grocery store. When Tasting Table ranked nine store-bought beef stock brands from worst to best, the winner wasn't from Aldi or Kroger — it was from Target. Target's Good & Gather Beef Stock is just $2.19 for a 32-ounce carton, depending on location. Yet it's free from artificial flavors, colors, and preservatives — and it packs a powerful punch.

The Good & Gather Beef Stock offers a rich taste that isn't too sweet or acidic. According to our taste tester, its profile was the perfect blend of sweet, salty, and umami essences, with hints of caramel and vegetables. The complexity of the flavors could pass for a much more expensive brand. As a bonus, in addition to being the most savory option they tried, it was also one of the least expensive. That means it's an easy and affordable alternative to making your own stock at home.