The Absurdly Fast World Record Time For Chugging A Liter Of Beer Hasn't Been Beat Since 1977

The Guinness Book of World Records got its start in the 1950s because of a disagreement over drinks. The managing director of the Guinness brewery found himself arguing over what was the fastest game bird in Europe, and none of the involved parties were able to find an answer in the available reference books. To put an end to such barroom disputes, they put together the first edition of what was then called the "Guinness Book of Records." But, as soon as you start putting down records like that, you invite others to break them. Given that this book itself came from a brewery, it should be no surprise that beer drinking featured heavily, at least at one time.

There are several alcohol and beer-related records that have been a part of the Guinness World Records over the years, but rarely anymore does any record stand for 50 years, as we are quickly approaching this particular feat. Back in June 1977, a man by the name of Steven Petrosino drank an entire liter of beer in just 1.3 seconds at the Gingerbread Man in Carlisle, Pennsylvania.

When it comes to world records, it is often a bit difficult to understand the exact magnitude of an achievement. For anyone who has ever tried to chug even a 16-ounce pint of beer, there is likely some awareness of both how long it took and how much more difficult it would be to more than double that volume to the 33.8 ounces in a liter. But it all comes into perspective when you see that the previous record was 2.3 seconds, or about 77% longer.