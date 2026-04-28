When Your Garlic Plant Shoots Up A Flower Stalk, Don't Toss It — Cook With It Instead

If you're starting a home garden, growing your own garlic is an easy way to keep a pungent ingredient close at hand. Though you may be tempted to remove and dispose of any curly green flowering shoots coming out of your garlic bulbs, this would be a mistake. Known as scapes, these vibrant stalks make a delicious addition to many recipes.

With an herb-forward profile that possesses subtler notes of alliums like onions and garlic, scapes are flavorful and versatile flowers. It's important to be careful when harvesting these little green beauties so as not to hinder the growth of your garlic plants. Look for scapes that have started to curl and trim them off at the base without disturbing the leaves. Store them in the fridge with the ends dipped in a glass of water until you're ready to cook with them.

Alternatively, you can chop or mince the garlic scapes, mix them with olive oil, and freeze them into cubes for later use. The possibilities for cooking with scapes are nearly limitless. For example, scapes are the simple basil swap for ultra-garlicky pesto. Consider using these flowering stalks in a similar way as you would garlic or onions to accent your favorite recipes.