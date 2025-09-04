Get More Out Of Garlic Scapes With This Steak-Worthy Compound Butter

It is best to make compound butter with unsalted butter. Adding salt is simple and easy, but reducing it is almost impossible once it is incorporated. For garlic scape compound butter, start with equal amounts of quality unsalted butter and trimmed, chopped garlic scapes. Soften the butter by whipping it, either using a stand mixer or good old elbow grease. Then all you have to do is thoroughly mix in the remaining ingredients, and roll the compound butter into a log in parchment paper. You want to firm it up in the fridge which should take one or two hours. This will allow you to cut it into discs.

Although traditional recipes call for lemon juice, you could use a different citrus such as lime or even yuzu. Soft herbs like parsley, chives, and cilantro also work well in compound butters, so feel free to experiment with flavors. If you add herbs, chop them well and combine them with your scapes. The ratio of butter to other ingredients should always remain roughly 1-to-1.

To store your compound butter, slice the firm log into smaller portions, rewrap them, place the wrapped portions in a closed zip-top bag, and refrigerate or freeze. Exact sizes do not matter — it is more about how much you are likely to use quickly, and how much you would like to store longer term. Your butter should last around five days in the fridge, or up to three months in the freezer.