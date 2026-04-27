The Hands-Down Best Trader Joe's Spicy Snack Is Loaded With Jamaican Flavors
Trader Joe's is known for being a snack-lover's heaven. Creative seasonal products, along with time-tested favorites, line the shelves at TJ's — there's seemingly something for every palate, including those who love fiery heat. When our reviewer taste-tested nine spicy snacks at Trader Joe's, they fell hard for the Jerk-Style Plantain Chips, which ranked at the very top.
What made TJ's spicy plantain chips stand out? Complex Jamaican flavors along with plenty of heat. "There's both red and black pepper in the mix, which you might not expect to deliver much heat. But they pack a punch in terms of flavor. They're also seasoned with allspice, cinnamon, thyme, and nutmeg, among other spices, giving the snack a unique complexity and depth of flavor," reported our tester.
Fans on Reddit are in full agreement, sharing notes like, "So tasty and love the bold flavors, I finished the whole bag in 30 mins," and, "Thin, flavorful, and crispy with a surprisingly nice kick. Not sure how healthy they are but I will be adding them to my snack routine." They're also reportedly hard to put down. "They're my weakness. Usually an open bag = an empty bag," said one fan. Another called them "dangerous," adding, "I can crush the whole bag in one sitting if I don't control myself."
Jerk-style plantain chips from TJ's pair with dips galore
In her review, our taste tester mentioned that Trader Joe's Jerk-Style Plantain Chips were great on their own and with dips, and recommended a creamy dip to temper the heat. Fans of this product on Reddit were very excited to mention their dips of choice in plenty of the threads dedicated to these chips — which double as one of our favorite vegan snacks at Trader Joe's.
"Try them with the spicy guacamole, and thank me later," said one confident fan. Another mentioned, "These were my favorite thing to dip in the cilantro jalapeño hummus." One reminisced about a salsa: "Years ago they had a Bloody Mary salsa, and these plantain chips together with the salsa was BOMB." There is even a thread titled: "In case you were wondering, the Jerk-Style Plantain Chips & Everything and the Elote Dip make an amazing combo."
It was hard to find a nay-sayer anywhere online regarding these spicy plantain chips. The only half-hearted critique came from one person on Reddit, saying, "[It] has a hint of spice and a smoky flavor, but doesn't much remind me of jerk seasoning. I wish it tasted more like jerk seasoning, I'd still recommend trying it though." The history of jerk seasoning is an interesting read, but it sounds to us like TJ's plantain chips contain many of the same warming spices found in our flavor-packed jerk chicken recipe.