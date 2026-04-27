The Hands-Down Best Trader Joe's Spicy Snack Is Loaded With Jamaican Flavors

Trader Joe's is known for being a snack-lover's heaven. Creative seasonal products, along with time-tested favorites, line the shelves at TJ's — there's seemingly something for every palate, including those who love fiery heat. When our reviewer taste-tested nine spicy snacks at Trader Joe's, they fell hard for the Jerk-Style Plantain Chips, which ranked at the very top.

What made TJ's spicy plantain chips stand out? Complex Jamaican flavors along with plenty of heat. "There's both red and black pepper in the mix, which you might not expect to deliver much heat. But they pack a punch in terms of flavor. They're also seasoned with allspice, cinnamon, thyme, and nutmeg, among other spices, giving the snack a unique complexity and depth of flavor," reported our tester.

Fans on Reddit are in full agreement, sharing notes like, "So tasty and love the bold flavors, I finished the whole bag in 30 mins," and, "Thin, flavorful, and crispy with a surprisingly nice kick. Not sure how healthy they are but I will be adding them to my snack routine." They're also reportedly hard to put down. "They're my weakness. Usually an open bag = an empty bag," said one fan. Another called them "dangerous," adding, "I can crush the whole bag in one sitting if I don't control myself."