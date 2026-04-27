A Luxury Backsplash Is Dreamy, But It's Not Always Worth The Splurge, According To Pros
If you're in the midst of a kitchen remodel, you know how quickly the budget can get out of hand. Tough decisions must be made, and going with an affordable backsplash so you can allocate more toward other kitchen design elements is a smart way to keep your kitchen remodel on budget. For Brandy Rinehart, the owner of Rinehart Design Group, luxury kitchen designs are her bread and butter. While she knows a luxury backsplash can be tempting, she says it's not always necessary to achieve a beautiful kitchen. Sometimes, Rinehart tells us, "you're pricing your property out of a range that is not required." In other words, you simply don't need to spend as much as you think to get the look you're after.
While Rinehart appreciates the look of a high-end backsplash, she concedes that "the idea of spending a lot on natural stone or a luxury backsplash can be daunting for some." Still, she says choosing a quality backsplash material is always worthwhile. "A higher-end stone splash is a lot easier to clean and maintain — as stone is typically easier to keep for the long term," Rinehart explains. But it's not just the material. Many luxury backsplashes also feature complex designs, which Rinehart says yield more burdensome upkeep. "An intricate design also adds an element of design that creates cuts and movement that require more cleaning to allow the design to shine — and maintenance is key," she says.
Backsplash materials giving luxe without the splurge
Thankfully, there are plenty of affordable backsplash materials that are truly stunning and much easier to maintain. One of Rinehart's favorite backsplash alternatives is a vinyl wall covering. "Wall coverings can both add depth and creativity," Rinehart says, adding that they are also one of the easiest backsplash materials to maintain. She says they are a chic and inexpensive way to add a "wow factor" to your kitchen, but advises that where you put them matters. "Be aware, putting wallcoverings behind heavily used water sources can create long-term issues with peeling and damage if water is not immediately cleaned from the area," she explains. Rinehart says glass is a durable and sleek alternative, whether tiles or tempered panes. "Depending on the style, mirror can add a more special feel to a smaller space and is extremely easy to clean and maintain," she says. However, she warns that in a high-traffic area, it can be prone to cracking. Rinehart also recommends wood, thanks to its durability and the warmth it adds to a space.
Interior designer Melissa Schneider agrees that a luxe backsplash is a kitchen upgrade that just isn't worth the money. As the co-founder and lead designer at Homes Innovation, Schneider is wary of higher-end tiles that turn your practical backsplash into a maintenance nightmare. Textured tiles that trap grime and metallic tiles that showcase smudges are nearly impossible to keep looking picture-perfect, so they're just not worth the price tag. Instead, Schneider echoes Rinehart's recommendation of backsplash materials that are practical, affordable, and beautiful, and agrees that vinyl is an excellent choice. Schneider also suggests beadboard, penny or subway tile, or even exposed brick.