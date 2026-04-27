A Luxury Backsplash Is Dreamy, But It's Not Always Worth The Splurge, According To Pros

If you're in the midst of a kitchen remodel, you know how quickly the budget can get out of hand. Tough decisions must be made, and going with an affordable backsplash so you can allocate more toward other kitchen design elements is a smart way to keep your kitchen remodel on budget. For Brandy Rinehart, the owner of Rinehart Design Group, luxury kitchen designs are her bread and butter. While she knows a luxury backsplash can be tempting, she says it's not always necessary to achieve a beautiful kitchen. Sometimes, Rinehart tells us, "you're pricing your property out of a range that is not required." In other words, you simply don't need to spend as much as you think to get the look you're after.

While Rinehart appreciates the look of a high-end backsplash, she concedes that "the idea of spending a lot on natural stone or a luxury backsplash can be daunting for some." Still, she says choosing a quality backsplash material is always worthwhile. "A higher-end stone splash is a lot easier to clean and maintain — as stone is typically easier to keep for the long term," Rinehart explains. But it's not just the material. Many luxury backsplashes also feature complex designs, which Rinehart says yield more burdensome upkeep. "An intricate design also adds an element of design that creates cuts and movement that require more cleaning to allow the design to shine — and maintenance is key," she says.