9 Store-Bought Chicken Sausages, Ranked Worst To Best

Sure, we love sausage made with pork. But sometimes, you're looking for something that's a bit lighter. That's when you might want to turn to chicken sausage. It's just as filling as the pork variety, but it tends to be less fatty. These days, you can find a wide array of chicken sausages at the grocery store, flavored with a slew of different ingredients. So, if you're in the mood for chicken sausage, which brand should you choose?

To answer this question, I've tasted nine different brands of store-bought chicken sausages and then ranked them from worst to best based on their flavor and texture. Since many brands offer different flavors of chicken sausage, I chose to rank the products rather than the brands themselves. Hopefully these reviews can give you a better sense of which brands — and flavors — you might want to check out in the future. Craving some chicken sausage? Let's go.