The Slow Early Years Behind Firehouse Subs' 1,200-Store Expansion

Over three decades and more than 1,200 stores later, the Sorensen brothers consider their humble beginnings as instrumental to their success. "Even though I didn't understand it at the time, being broke forced us to be patient, and that patience really turned out to be a service. We were able to learn a lot more about the business and grow at the right pace," Robin told CNBC.

In addition to being behind one of the most popular delis in the country, the brothers also founded the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation in 2005. In the days following Hurricane Katrina, Chris and Robin went to Mississippi and fed first responders and survivors, doing what they could to help. That experience sparked the idea to donate a portion of proceeds from Firehouse Subs towards efforts including disaster relief, lifesaving equipment for first responders, public prevention education, and scholarships for continued education for public safety service members. It's a full-circle initiative for the brothers, and they consider it to be the 'heart of Firehouse Subs.'

Slow as the ascent may have been, Chris and Robin still have to pinch themselves over their success. "We were two broke guys with minimal experience, and to think about where we are today is insane. Less than 40 brands in America have more than 1,000 restaurants. We're in a small group, which we're very proud of, but we're always moving forward." Robin said. As for what's next, the brothers like to think of their success as a 'slow burn.' Each new franchise is carefully considered, but chances are good that if you don't have one near you, you will soon.