The Slow Early Years Behind Firehouse Subs' 1,200-Store Expansion
Firehouse Subs is a nationwide chain of rustic, firefighter-themed, counter-service eateries. Popular Firehouse Subs sandwiches might be a staple for millions today, but when brothers Chris and Robin Sorensen first got the idea for the sub shop, it was little more than a daydream. In a CNBC interview, the Sorensen brothers talked candidly about the slow start to their sandwich empire. The article reports that when the brothers — both second-generation firefighters — opened the first Firehouse Subs in 1994, they had less than $100 in their checking accounts. Thanks to loans from family and friends, they cobbled together enough money to bring their childhood dreams to life.
The food industry is always a risky business, with bankruptcy being an unfortunate conclusion for many restaurants. The brothers knew they had to play it safe, or at least as safely as they could while taking the gamble on the deli. For the first few years, Chris kept his day job as a firefighter and worked at the sub shop for free, and Robin took home a meager salary of around $12,000 to $15,000 a year. But far from seeing their early struggles as a setback, Robin told CNBC, "Ultimately, our frugality and discipline with money is one of the main reasons we're still here. It was critical to our survival." Their prudent mentality became a cornerstone of their business strategy. The brothers didn't even accept profits until 2004, a decade after debuting their first shop and three years after the company paid off its debts. "Focusing on the right things back then, and not focusing on profitability and trying to be rich, really served us well," Robin said.
What their humble beginnings mean to the Firehouse brothers now
Over three decades and more than 1,200 stores later, the Sorensen brothers consider their humble beginnings as instrumental to their success. "Even though I didn't understand it at the time, being broke forced us to be patient, and that patience really turned out to be a service. We were able to learn a lot more about the business and grow at the right pace," Robin told CNBC.
In addition to being behind one of the most popular delis in the country, the brothers also founded the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation in 2005. In the days following Hurricane Katrina, Chris and Robin went to Mississippi and fed first responders and survivors, doing what they could to help. That experience sparked the idea to donate a portion of proceeds from Firehouse Subs towards efforts including disaster relief, lifesaving equipment for first responders, public prevention education, and scholarships for continued education for public safety service members. It's a full-circle initiative for the brothers, and they consider it to be the 'heart of Firehouse Subs.'
Slow as the ascent may have been, Chris and Robin still have to pinch themselves over their success. "We were two broke guys with minimal experience, and to think about where we are today is insane. Less than 40 brands in America have more than 1,000 restaurants. We're in a small group, which we're very proud of, but we're always moving forward." Robin said. As for what's next, the brothers like to think of their success as a 'slow burn.' Each new franchise is carefully considered, but chances are good that if you don't have one near you, you will soon.