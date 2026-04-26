How To Pick The Best Kitchen Range Hood For Style And Function

If you're renovating a kitchen, odds are, you're on the hunt for the perfect kitchen range hood. The range hood plays a bigger role than you might expect, improving the air quality of your home while also removing odors, moisture, and heat. However, you can't just choose any old range hood and expect it to function well in your kitchen. It's extremely important to do research before purchasing one; otherwise, you might end up with one that looks good but doesn't do what it's supposed to. Luckily, Craig Gritzen, founder and principal designer at Curated Style Collective, gives us his tips for choosing the very best kitchen range hood that checks all the boxes for both style and function.

"Homeowners should pay close attention to the type of hood, size, airflow, operational noise, and long-term functionality maintenance needs," Gritzen says. Additionally, he notes that mounting heights, air flow rates, proper sizing in relation to the range, and compatibility with the cooktop or range should be considered when picking out your range hood. These are important details that will tell you how well your range hood will perform in your day-to-day life, and they should be among your top priorities when shopping.

While it might seem like a lot to look for in a range hood, Gritzen explains that there are hoods designed to fit all types of kitchen layouts and styles that balance both function and aesthetics. With a little bit of research, you should have no problem finding one that suits you.