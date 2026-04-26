How To Pick The Best Kitchen Range Hood For Style And Function
If you're renovating a kitchen, odds are, you're on the hunt for the perfect kitchen range hood. The range hood plays a bigger role than you might expect, improving the air quality of your home while also removing odors, moisture, and heat. However, you can't just choose any old range hood and expect it to function well in your kitchen. It's extremely important to do research before purchasing one; otherwise, you might end up with one that looks good but doesn't do what it's supposed to. Luckily, Craig Gritzen, founder and principal designer at Curated Style Collective, gives us his tips for choosing the very best kitchen range hood that checks all the boxes for both style and function.
"Homeowners should pay close attention to the type of hood, size, airflow, operational noise, and long-term functionality maintenance needs," Gritzen says. Additionally, he notes that mounting heights, air flow rates, proper sizing in relation to the range, and compatibility with the cooktop or range should be considered when picking out your range hood. These are important details that will tell you how well your range hood will perform in your day-to-day life, and they should be among your top priorities when shopping.
While it might seem like a lot to look for in a range hood, Gritzen explains that there are hoods designed to fit all types of kitchen layouts and styles that balance both function and aesthetics. With a little bit of research, you should have no problem finding one that suits you.
Hidden dealbreakers to look out for when choosing a kitchen range hood
You might think you've found the ideal sleek and functional kitchen range hood, but there are a few hidden dealbreakers you should know about before pulling the trigger. One important one, Gritzen mentions, is hood noise. "Hood noise is a factor that will affect how livable the kitchen feels, especially in open concept spaces," he says. "Lower-end range hoods often have a higher sone value across fan speeds, while higher-end units can operate much more quietly." If you've ever been in a kitchen with an overwhelmingly loud range hood, you'll understand why this is so important to consider.
To avoid ending up with a noisy range hood, Gritzen recommends working with a kitchen showroom or kitchen appliance specialist. This way, he says you'll have "the opportunity to get a better sense of the noise level in person to determine if it will feel acceptable for your lifestyle."
Along with a hood range's noise level, another hidden dealbreaker is the ductwork sizing requirements. "Some high-performance models are great at extracting cooking byproducts, but they may require larger ductwork than what exists in the home," Gritzen explains.
Additionally, before purchasing a range hood, you'll want to make sure it complies with local building codes to avoid any safety issues. Working with trade professionals is the best way to be sure; otherwise, you might end up running into issues that could affect both installation and performance, turning your dream range hood into a total nightmare.