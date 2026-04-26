Beneath A Popular San Francisco Restaurant Sits A Cocktail Bar Mixing Good Vibes And Live Music

Like all great cities, San Francisco has its fair share of cocktail bars hidden in plain sight. Forget about massive signs and glamorous entrances; Sometimes, you find them by walking down the staircase of a Vietnamese restaurant, straight into an underground speakeasy. At least, that's the case for The Felix, a cocktail bar mixing good vibes, unique cocktails, funky decor, and live music. The outside world is but a blur when you're inside this bar, grooving and chatting the night away.

In search of the absolute best restaurants in San Francisco, you might stumble across Bodega SF — a family-owned bistro that serves Northern Vietnamese fusion. This discovery, as it turns out, is a 2-in-1 deal, because underneath it lurks The Felix cocktail bar. Find your way to it by locating a glowing neon Felix the Cat nearby a framed photo of the bar's actual namesake — a beloved longtime staff member — for you to press, revealing a hidden staircase that leads to the bar itself.

Stepping through the doorway, you are welcomed by an eclectic mix of modern and classic ambience, referencing both San Francisco's timeless vibrancy and the owner Matt Ho's Asian heritage. The lounge-style speakeasy leaves a memorable impression with graffiti-covered walls, brightly colored seating booths, and mahjong-lined tables, all accentuated by candles, chandeliers, and neon lights.