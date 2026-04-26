Beneath A Popular San Francisco Restaurant Sits A Cocktail Bar Mixing Good Vibes And Live Music
Like all great cities, San Francisco has its fair share of cocktail bars hidden in plain sight. Forget about massive signs and glamorous entrances; Sometimes, you find them by walking down the staircase of a Vietnamese restaurant, straight into an underground speakeasy. At least, that's the case for The Felix, a cocktail bar mixing good vibes, unique cocktails, funky decor, and live music. The outside world is but a blur when you're inside this bar, grooving and chatting the night away.
In search of the absolute best restaurants in San Francisco, you might stumble across Bodega SF — a family-owned bistro that serves Northern Vietnamese fusion. This discovery, as it turns out, is a 2-in-1 deal, because underneath it lurks The Felix cocktail bar. Find your way to it by locating a glowing neon Felix the Cat nearby a framed photo of the bar's actual namesake — a beloved longtime staff member — for you to press, revealing a hidden staircase that leads to the bar itself.
Stepping through the doorway, you are welcomed by an eclectic mix of modern and classic ambience, referencing both San Francisco's timeless vibrancy and the owner Matt Ho's Asian heritage. The lounge-style speakeasy leaves a memorable impression with graffiti-covered walls, brightly colored seating booths, and mahjong-lined tables, all accentuated by candles, chandeliers, and neon lights.
What can you expect when visiting The Felix?
Just for the menu alone, The Felix might be one of the most unique speakeasies in the world. The Felix draws heavy inspiration from Asian cuisine with traditional ingredients like lychee, chrysanthemum, aloe, makrut lime, etc. You might also spot Vietnamese black coffee's signature bitter edge when downing an Espresso Cheeky. There's even a drink built from Sông Cái Floral — a Vietnamese dry gin that boasts botanical sweetness. Most peculiar is the Pho Wimme, featuring beef fat rendered from the bistro above's pho tallow broth mixed with whiskey, creating a unique blend of savory and herby flavors. Meanwhile, the beer selection bears influences from China and Japan — a stellar pick for those who like to venture beyond familiar types of beer.
The drinks, of course, are only one of the many reasons this hidden bar is endlessly packed. Loyal customers and newcomers alike flock to it to get lost in the rhythm. Small as it may be, the dance floor provides enough space for guests to move and groove to their hearts' content. Different DJs bring it to life every week with house music, starting from around 9 p.m. or 10 p.m., all the way until past midnight. Occasionally, there are also live bands jamming out and a variety of other fun social activities, such as culinary pop-ups and mahjong nights. You can even book the lounge for private parties with a capacity of up to 70 people.